Our schedules have become a mess.
Our everyday routines altered. As Holy Week is upon us we will all be celebrating Easter in ways we never would have imagined a mere few weeks ago. Some days are filled with optimism, others dread and worry – sometimes, most times, both in the same day!
The team here at the York News-Times is living all these things just as you are. We are teaching our kids at home (God Bless our teachers!), in limbo about a June wedding date, uncertain about the future of our business and hoping we are distancing enough to keep our families healthy and well.
We care so deeply for our community we can’t help but be sad about the stories we didn’t get to cover – spring sports, state speech and many community events to name a few. At the same time we are learning to cover stories and work with our local businesses in new ways, have you heard of zoom? We will all be zoom experts in a matter of weeks if not already!
One constant in this state of uncertainty has been our unwavering goal to continue to connect the community with the local news and stories that fill our lives. Connection now, at a time of distancing, quarantining and isolation is more important than ever. We will continue to connect you to the area news updates and happenings (yes things are still happening!) in the daily print paper as well as on yorknewstimes.com.
Additionally, we all can work to continue to connect with one another. Zoom, FaceTime, Skype – heck the old fashioned phone call also works. We all already ready know this but now is the time we start practicing it.
At the YNT we are doing a few things to practice what we preach and make connections. First, we are launching our new Buy Local platform sponsored by the York Chamber of Commerce, Cornerstone Bank and York County Development Corporation. Buy Local is a reliable, one-stop shop that will allow you to buy gift cards to support local businesses during this difficult time. We have all heard of those big “one-stop shop” websites, this is our local version! Shop locally with great ease as you can buy online or over the phone! One of the most popular ways to support our local businesses right now is buying gift cards– both for businesses open now, to use now – and for businesses that are temporarily closed, to use later.
Additionally, all of our local businesses can list their business for FREE! Start shopping today and show some local love! Visit https://localbusiness.lee.net/york-news-times to start shopping. New businesses are coming on daily so stop back often! What a great site for quick and easy convenience shopping with Easter, Mother’s Day and Graduation right around the corner.
Speaking of the Class of 2020, our second community connection is all about them! We are celebrating the Class of 2020 and their resilience by publishing a Super Senior Magazine on May 22, 2020. The graduating classes of 2020 deserve our cheers. While we may not be able to attend their parties in May we certainly can still cheer them on.
Every year we publish the area’s graduating seniors in the York News-Times but this year the Super Senior magazine will be bringing all of our area seniors together in a glossy, full color magazine. This is one area we can make big and bold for the Class of 2020 and we are going to do just that! If you’d like to join in the celebration and send a shout out to the Class of 2020 or a congrats message to a special senior give us a call at the York News-Times and we will get you included. Let’s make sure they know that this great accomplishment matters and they will be celebrated!
We might not be changing the world, in the scope of things this is just a drop in the bucket. But it still matters. Every small step matters. If we can continue to support one another by connecting with each other and still celebrating what deserves celebrating we will continue forward as the strong community we all know we already are!
