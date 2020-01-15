You’d be surprised how many people in your community don’t know about the Friends of the Library!
The Friends of the Library are looking for members who want to volunteer and actively support our library. The Friends foster a positive relationship between the library and the community, secure volunteers and raise funds to support Kilgore Memorial Library. From the book sales to the “Souper Soup Sale” and “York Uncorked,” the Friends have initiated some very successful fundraisers allowing them to give back thousands of dollars to the library.
Did you know the Friends of the Library support the Summer Reading Program as well as other programming for children and special community events? The group is seeking passionate people who want to get involved and join in on the fun as they expand and plan for the future. The Friends put on two to three fundraisers a year and meet once a month on the second Wednesday at noon. For a commitment of just a few hours a month, you can help the Friends of the Library grow and give back to the library. Assistance with the many children’s activities, visiting author programs, special musical presentations, keeping the Little Free Libraries filled, organizing shelving and hosting special events are just a few volunteer opportunities for members.
Do you love your library? Membership is open to individuals, families, businesses and organizations who love the library! Are you ready to grow with us? Annual dues are only $10. If so, email friendsofkilgorelibrary@gmail.com or stop by the library to complete a form.
Won’t you join us in becoming a Friend? This is your chance to make a difference at Kilgore Memorial Library. Your financial contribution and volunteer time will help us continue to provide the programs and services that make this library such an outstanding part of the community. While it’s fresh in your mind, please take a moment now to join the Friends!
You can support our efforts by attending our fifth annual York Uncorked on Feb. 8, from 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Share the evening with your sweetheart...tasting fine wines, liquors and micro-brews plus delicious chocolates and other munchies! Tickets are available at Kirk’s Korner, York Chamber of Commerce and Kilgore Memorial Library.
