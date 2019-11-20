November, the month we take time to be thankful.
During this month we have a special day set aside to remember our veterans. We also take time to be thankful for family and friends during November. In recent years we have begun taking extra time to thank first responders and other officials entrusted to keep us safe. Most of us look out for our neighbors and are grateful when they go out of their way to be nice to us. It is a great time of the year. We also kick off the season of giving in November!
During this month the staff at Kilgore Memorial Library are also very thankful. We have so many things to appreciate it is hard to list them all, but we will try. First of all, we are grateful for our wonderful patrons. They give us the opportunity to serve and we enjoy our unique encounters with every one of you! We would be remiss if we were not thankful for the financial support received from the city and county along with the special funds raised by our Foundation and Friends group. Without these funds we would not be able to offer the same level of quality educational opportunities to our community that we do. We are especially thankful for the many hours of volunteer service the Library receives. Friends of the Library members help us at events, keep the Elmer Baker display case and Kent Bedient hall gallery filled with a wonderful variety of items for all to enjoy, they manage our used book donations, do some deep cleaning for us and they take care of countless details for our events and activities. We have volunteers who simply want to do something, and they choose to do it at the Library. These people decorate our entryway with a planter, weed the garden around our sign on sixth street, run book clubs, pick up litter and so much more.
And then there are our advocates. The very definition of the word. According to the dictionary an advocate is a person who publicly supports or recommends a particular cause or policy. That is exactly what the Citizens for a Better York does for our community and we continue to be thankful for their efforts. This grassroots group of citizens simply spoke out on issues they are passionate for. They do their work because they like the quality of life they have in this community. They speak out when there are things that need to be done. They speak out when they fear if others are not made aware, they might lose something they enjoy. They speak out for parks, and community centers, and libraries, and museums. They are advocates for the spaces that make York, York. And we thank them. Their efforts have not gone unnoticed. Our Parks and Recreation Department now has a Community Foundation Fund earmarked for funds from citizens who have heard the advocates speak and now others want to take action. The Friends of the Library have received many additional financial donations and memberships after hearing or reading the advocates statements about funding shortfalls at the library. The work may be endless but together we can keep York strong and viable for those who choose to make York their home.
If you are interested in learning more about the work of the Friends of the Library, you may stop in the library anytime. Specifically, you are invited to stop in on Saturday, November 30th for their Souper Soup Sale fundraiser. Members of the group will be selling quarts of frozen soups all donated by friends of Kilgore Memorial Library. Other items from local crafters and bakers are also available during this event. The Library Giving Tree will be up and ready for financial donations toward library collections. All of these tax-deductible donations are made to the Friends of Kilgore Memorial Library, a subsidiary of the Kilgore Memorial Library Foundation, a 501c 3 organization focused on supporting the library with finances that enhance the basic services to provide a community resource of pride for everyone who call York home.
November is the perfect time to remind one another of the many reasons there are to be grateful. During this season we pause to count our blessings. Our best wishes for a Happy Thanksgiving!
