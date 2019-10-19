Yes, Friends of Libraries groups have their very own national week of recognition!
The event offers a two-fold opportunity to celebrate. This gives us a chance to promote our group to the community, raise awareness of our projects, and to promote membership. It is also an excellent opportunity to recognize our library staff, Foundation Board and the many invaluable volunteers for their time and support of our library.
This month we’d like to introduce our part-time staff. They offer a variety of skills and their talents contribute to a variety of responsibilities at the Library.
Lori Larsen is a shelver at Kilgore Memorial Library. She has worked at the library for seven months. Lori is married and has lived in York for 38 years. She was the manager of Deluxe Cleaners for 5½ years before it closed. She enjoys working with people, reading, motorcycle riding and camping. She and her husband have a son, daughter, new son-in-law, three grandchildren and two dogs, Taz and Rudi.
Kathy Highstreet has worked at Kilgore Memorial Library as a shelver for seven months. Kathy has many hobbies and several vocational interests. She volunteers at York Adopt A Pet, does evening classes for GED at the library and assists with seniors living at home. Before working at Kilgore, Kathy had been involved with libraries, working at the I.D. Weeks library at the University of South Dakota and serving on the board of the town library in Doon, Iowa. As a child, she greatly enjoyed her grandmother living across the street from Yankton’s Carnegie Library. Kathy enjoys Sudoku, Scrabble, crosswords, drawing, gardening, jewelry making, bead making, wool felting, painting and embroidering. She has a daughter living in Iowa and a granddaughter and grandson, who are also learning to read and enjoy gardening.
Leo Jacobsen is a shelver at Kilgore Memorial Library. Leo has worked at the library for a year and a half. He enjoys helping patrons at the library with their questions and shelving books in their place. Leo is a lifelong resident of York and currently a sophomore at York High School. He would like to get a college degree in either computer programming or graphic designing. In his spare time, he enjoys playing video games and spending time with his Mom, Dad, brother and pets.
Lots going on yet this month …are these on your calendar? Don’t miss the PLTS Advocacy Award Presentation to “People for a Better York” on Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m., at the library. This award from the Nebraska Library Association recognizes this group for providing exceptional support for their local library.
Kilgore will participate in the Haunt at the Holthus on Oct. 27 from 3-6 p.m. Children sixth grade and below will spend the afternoon trick-or-treating, playing games, posing in the photo booth, and much more! Admission is a non-perishable food item or $1/child. Food items and monetary donations will be passed on to Blue Valley Community Action York County Food Pantry.
On the 31st is the “Not so Scary Trick or Treat” Halloween party. This annual event at the library is planned for preschool children. Come for games, crafts, snacks and yes, trick or treating the library staff! Also on the 31st, Kilgore will be participating in the Downtown Trick-or-Treating. Plan to stop by for a treat after school!
And in November…the annual Friends of the Library Super Soup Sale. It will be held at the library on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. until it is gone or 2 p.m., whichever comes first. We will also have the Giving Tree with a variety of monetary tags. These donations will allow Rachel to purchase current materials the budget will not cover.
