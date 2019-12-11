Libraries stand for and represent something that seems to need defending: the public institutions that serve as the foundation of civil society.
Libraries are being belittled and neglected at precisely the moment when they are most valued and necessary.
Why the disconnect? In part, it’s because the founding principle of the public library - that all people deserve free, open access to our shared culture and heritage - is out of sync with the market logic that dominates our world. But it’s also because so few influential people understand the expansive role that libraries play in today’s communities.
Anyone who has visited a library in the past few years will not be surprised to learn that demand for library services has increased significantly. Twenty years ago that was for books. Now it’s expensive new technology. With the growing need for access to digital and online information, including e-government services, continuing education resources and employment opportunities, libraries are essential in communities, large and small, throughout the country.
Yet, many question why we need libraries when we have instant access to information on the Internet. Technology continues to shape commerce, education and social interactions, in our global world. Libraries, which provide equitable access for all, play a key role in leveling the playing field in our communities. Right now, libraries are part of the solution when a community is struggling economically. Libraries continue to design and offer programs customized for their local communities’ needs.
Libraries also offer things like companionship for older adults, de facto childcare for busy parents, language instruction for immigrants and welcoming public spaces for the poor, the homeless and young people. One reason is that they’re open, accessible and free.
The holiday season is a time for giving. Your donation to Friends of Kilgore Memorial Library or the Kilgore Memorial Library Foundation is a lasting, far-reaching gift to your community.
See what’s up in December:
•The Friends of the Library are hosting a Giving Tree again this year. This opportunity to help the Friends support the library is becoming a holiday tradition at Kilgore Memorial Library. Stop in and choose the amount that you would like to contribute to purchase books. The Giving Tree will be available until Dec. 30.
•Visit Santa at his hut at Kilgore Memorial Library! The Jolly Man in Red will be here Dec.12, 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.; Dec 14, 11a.m. – 1 p.m.; Dec.19, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.; Dec 21, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.; and Dec 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Special thanks to the York Chamber of Commerce for their efforts helping make Santa comfortable. You can also drop off your letters to Santa in the wall-mounted mailbox until Dec 22.
•Join us for our annual Noon Year’s Eve Celebration from 10 a.m. – noon on Dec. 31! You and your family will enjoy a variety of fun activities -crafts, games and a balloon drop at NOON! There will be something for everyone!
And, Save the Date…Feb. 8, 2020, for our annual York Uncorked. Share the evening with your sweetheart...tasting fine wines, liquors and micro-brews plus delicious chocolates and other munchies! Tickets available soon.
May your heart and home be filled with all of the joys the festive season brings. Merry Christmas and a wonderful New Year!
