Dear urban hoarders,
It has come to my attention that some of you are making the trek to small towns like York and buying everything you think you need, like your 44th roll of toilet paper that you saved a spot in your hoard for.
Much like your grocery and big-box stores, ours are having trouble keeping up with demand – demand increased exponentially by people traveling across the state for hand sanitizer. It’s lovely that you’re patronizing our communities, but I ask that you do so with prudence. If you already have containers upon containers of cleaner, we would appreciate it if you thought about the fact that there are people who have none – not excluding your own urban neighbors, for that matter.
“But what am I supposed to do when I run out?”
The same thing we’d have to do if we ran out – wait for the next shipment to arrive at the store. As I am writing this, there have been no rumblings or stories of the TP factories getting shut down. Shipments continue to arrive. The problem is in that our rural communities don’t always have the ability to keep up with demand like this, and some of our neighbors – or ourselves -- get shut out.
To be sure, there is something to be said for being prepared, but when it comes at the expense of someone else, check yourself. (Does your garage look like something straight from “Hoarders” or “Extreme Couponing?”) I guarantee there are local rural folks doing similar hoarding, and I’m not too fond of that, either.
If you want to cite “The Grasshopper and the Ant,” I can see that. However, it’s hard to be an ant when ants with more resources and means take what they don’t need now and probably won’t in the future.
I’m no grasshopper – I am prepared. I don’t have 53 rolls of toilet paper or 9 gallons of hand sanitizer, but I have enough to get by for longer than usual, just in case. I have confidence that our factory workers, truck drivers and grocery store employees are up for this challenge, and care about the well-being of their communities. In fact, when you hoard to extreme, you’re taking necessities from those very people who make your hoard possible. I know a lot of farmers and truck drivers, and they need bread and butter just as much as you do. I also know a lot of high-risk people in communities -- big and small -- who need hand soap much more than most of us.
Maybe I’m blowing things out of proportion, or picking a fight. That’s not my intent. Rather, I thought we all needed a reminder to think about our fellow humans – no matter where they’re from. In a situation like this, I like to think if I was in dire need someone would be kind enough to spare a few slices of bread. I also like to think if someone was in dire need, I’d help them, too.
Things are pretty messed up right now, and they might get messier. I hope not, and I know you, fair reader, feel the same. We all want to be safe and healthy, and have a right to be. Because of that, I’m going to try not to harbor hard feelings when a vehicle with a license plate from a place far, far away arrives to load up cases of hand sanitizer, clearing the selection before we locals can even make it to town.
Sincerely,
Surviving too
