Tuesday was a beautiful day – not too hot, not too cold – sun shining but not blinding.
A perfect day to play in the dirt.
I managed to clear off the two flower beds flanking my front steps. Last fall I had dug up or killed everything in them, as it had got to looking pretty scroungy. Spring 2020 rolled around it was looking even shabbier. I ordered some Hot Rod Switchgrass for closest to the door, which inspired me to do a red and yellow theme. It will prove to be a cheap endeavor, as I already have some sage and rhubarb plants (I love edible landscaping), and access to enough free daylilies to fill my yard.
My mom “collects” them – the menagerie hails from nurseries all over the state, and even eBay. I’d say there are at least a hundred different varieties in almost any color you can dream up. She used to be really good about keeping a map of what’s where, but as the plants accumulated, those plans pretty much went off the rails. Still, there are quite a few she remembers the names of.
Shopping for Mother’s Day and the twinnies’ birthday is pretty easy, as my Aunt Janet has amassed plenty of daylilies as well. You can’t go wrong with finding some kind of funky, unusual daylily to gift. In the past I usually purchased daylilies from a nursery in northeast Nebraska, but Gail has since stopped her retail efforts. Through work this past year I discovered Harmony Nursery, so maybe a Mother’s Day-related field trip to rural Bradshaw is in order.
I had to dig up a few of my own daylilies Tuesday to make room for other plants, but there was a lot of planting going on, too. Mom and I planted a dozen hills of heirloom potatoes (“Desiree” – highly recommend), some kale and some peas from a half-spent, three-year-old package. Nothing ventured, nothing gained? Also ventured was a half-used packet of 2-year-old white acorn squash seed. We’ll see.
Mom and I share a sizable garden at her house, plus I have a small one at my house. My garden is usually the more experimental of the two. I have some birdhouse gourd seed to try, and an interesting-looking orange hubbard squash to grow. As every year, I started several types of tomato seed. One perennial (as in recurring) favorite is Brandywine. If you haven’t eaten a slice of Brandywine tomato on a BLT, you haven’t lived. A new one that is getting a day in court is “Nebraska Wedding.” It is an orange slicer. As the story goes, in an area of Nebraska way back when, the seeds were often given as a wedding present.
I’m sure Nebraska Wedding – and gardening this year in general – won’t disappoint. (Even though we planted potatoes before May 15, when Czech tradition says Saint Zofie arrives with his kettle of hot water, thawing us all out.) Here’s to warmer weather, old favorites and digging into the new – it’s the perfect time to play in the dirt.
