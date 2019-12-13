I fancied myself a decent bread baker.
Following a long tenure in 4-H and longer line of excellent bakers, I understood the science and the art of baking – or so I thought.
A couple years ago, if you went to buy freshly-baked bread at Greg’s Market in Exeter, there was a good chance your Bohemian rye’s crumb would be mutilated, and your French bread have holes in it big enough to house a woodchuck.
My bad.
The last several months I worked at the Exeter Public Library, I also moonlighted in the bakery at Greg’s Market. It was a dark time those few months – and not just because I reported to the bakery in the middle of the night.
My bread looked fine on the outside (usually), but the inside was usually torn to shreds or excessively cavernous. I had a tendency to let it rise too much, or not enough; there were several times my rye bread rose so much it looked like it was trying to escape. There were also several times my white bread was a carb-laden brick. If you had a hot dog bun that didn’t hold a hot dog, that was me. For some reason it didn’t dawn on me that if you cut a hot dog bun all the way through, your wiener would take a walk.
Baking at Greg’s also involved cookies and muffins. Fine, except I baked said muffins into a too-small tin one morning. The fire alarm definitely went off, and the entire Yound family definitely has the patience of saints.
My body of work merited a swift firing, but for reasons unbeknownst Greg kept me on.
I didn’t mind getting up at 2 a.m. to bake and work a full day at the library afterwards. Group effort baking sessions for graduations and holidays were a blast, and it felt good when a pan of cinnamon rolls I baked traveled down the checkout belt.
Seeing Greg’s Market from the inside out made me fully realize the impact of having a local grocery store. Our little grocery store that could has been woven in the fabric of our community for decades – a reliable place to stock the pantry, grab an ingredient you forgot you needed, or even just hang out and shoot the breeze.
The Facebook post kicked me in the gut:
“To our loyal customers of Exeter and the surrounding communities, we wanted to share some news with you. After 20 years of hard work in the small town grocery business, it is apparent that it is our time to close.”
In its entirety, the post from Greg’s Market confirms what a lot of us small-town folks have come to realize: mom and pop shops are getting swallowed by corporations and an apparent need to save a little bit of money, rather than support a small, family-owned local business.
A family-owned local business that employed quite possibly the worst baker ever to slice a loaf of Greg’s Bohemian rye bread.
