It seems no matter where you look or listen, there is discussion – even panic – about COVID-19 (a.k.a. the coronavirus).
For some reason, I’m not that worried. I’m not convinced COVID-19 is worthy of mass hysteria. What I am is skeptical.
How accurate are the numbers being thrown at us daily, hourly?
People question whether government sources, particularly those abroad, are providing the public with unspun statistics devoid of statistical cherry-picking. Some Chinese officials accuse the United States of blowing the outbreak out of proportion. There are Americans, on the other hand, who accuse China of releasing deflated numbers.
Not to be called “alternative facts” – a term that makes many a journalist’s skin crawl – sometimes it’s more about how the numbers were gathered and their context than the numbers themselves.
For example, we had illness run rampant through our office recently. A few – say, three of us – had the flu. Or we didn’t. It’s easy to say, “Ugh, I have the flu,” but no one can be certain until an actual test is conducted. Earlier this month I had textbook influenza symptoms; my doctor and I were sure I had it, but decided to have me tested anyway. I tested negative for all strains.
If you want to get down to the nitty-gritty, numbers – like anything else – should be put in context. Did the other two afflicted York News Times employees have influenza, or did they have influenza-like symptoms?
Beyond medicine, statistics can easily mislead confuse a person – usually the source has no intention of confusing or unclear. In fact, they are often clear as day. The USDA NASS Nebraska Farm Numbers News Release popped into my inbox today. Here’s a sample: “Nebraska’s number of farms and ranches declined during 2019, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The number of farms and ranches in the State, at 45,700, was down 200 farms from 2018.” I’d bet the proverbial farm those numbers are accurate – however! – in NASS’s estimation what constitutes a farm or ranch? Is there a minimum acreage required to be considered a legitimate farm or ranch? I used to sell produce at farmers’ markets – does that mean I had a farm? If someone lives on a farm but does not partake in agricultural activities, where do they fall?
The answers to these questions are obvious – even stupid -- to some, others not. My initial interpretation of the aforementioned news release is probably going to be different than, say, Mike Bloomberg’s (sorry, I couldn’t help myself). It would probably behoove both of us to delve deeper into how and why the data was collected. Sure, that takes a little more time, but I’d rather be fully informed than unwittingly confused.
John Allen Paulos’s op-ed/math lesson in the New York Times uses a lot more gray matter (oops, I did it again). Paulos, a professor of mathematics at Temple University and mathvocate, contends that while on the surface “dead is dead,” origins of COVID-19 infection and mortality numbers themselves must be analyzed and investigated to get the full picture. Do read it; Paulos’s explanations are much more eloquent and knowledgeable than mine. (That’s probably why his op-ed is in the New York Times and mine is in the York News Times.)
The next time statistics catch you eye, be skeptical: what makes a farm a farm? What kind of dead is dead?
And, was there an actual influenza Patient Zero at the York News Times?
