If you’ve been reading the York News Times lately, you know there are so many cool technology and manufacturing projects materializing in our area – particularly as late.
While these developments make our newsroom lives better, offering fodder for stories, I’m also enjoying watching our communities thrive.
One recent development is something I’m trying to keep a secret, which is really tough – I’m super-excited, and can’t wait to tell you all about it!
In the meantime, in case you missed it: Fillmore County Hospital just added some robotic technology to their arsenal (go to the York News Times website for video footage of the device demonstration, plus an article).
There is also something new that’s been designed and built right here in York. I will be writing an article about it ASAP. Otherwise, I’m not offering any additional information. Watch the York News Times for details. (Shameless plug.)
Additionally, whether you’re for or against, the poultry situation is a big local development. (Also being covered in the York News Times.)
The aforementioned developments are just a handful of examples.
When I started writing this, I thought about all of the cool, innovative things happening in York, York County and our neighbors. Ag Viewpoint in particular introduced me to one facet of our economic community. I expect the next one, which is months away, will do the same. Not to mention the amazing things the other thriving industries in our area are doing.
Our community leaders – and active citizens in general – have made our rural surroundings fertile with opportunity by supporting and encouraging people’s dreams and ambitions. Sure, not all ideas and projects will succeed, but that’s true for life in general.
There are so many resources in our communities. To name just a few, our communities’ chambers of commerce are fantastic (looking at you, Madonna and company). As another example, the Henderson chamber is offering local business classes. Lisa Hurley and the gang at York County Development Corporation also offer tons of assistance and resources, too. The list goes on….
All of that being said, if you’re toying with the idea of growing and branching out, whether it be pursuing further education or starting a business, I say go for it. As the song says, “The time to hesitate is through.”
Don’t be afraid to dream.
