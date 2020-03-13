I don’t consider myself a particularly superstitious person.
Sure, I have a favorite number (3) and pick the same four numbers every time I play keno (3, 9, 16, 27), but I don’t freak out when my big black tom cat Delores (whose name deserves a column itself) walks in my path, and I have no problem opening an umbrella in the house.
Considering the above made me curious as to just what Friday the 13th is all about, so I consulted “The Old Farmer’s Almanac” online. Turns out, there are a lot of theories about the inspiration for Friday the 13th.
There is no mention in written documents of Friday the 13th prior to the late 1800s. Friday the 13th was actually, says the almanac, a merging of two superstitions: the fear of Friday (what?!) and the fear of the number 13. I couldn’t dig up any information why Friday by itself was unlucky, but there are plenty of theories concerning the infamous combination.
As published documents suggest, Friday the 13th isn’t exactly an ancient, um, holiday(?). However, the ideas inspiring the day of doom reach far back in time. One theory of origin points to Norse Mythology. Some of you might know Loki the YouTube cat-lebrity, but the long, loveable feline only shares with the guilty Norse god a name and little more. Twelve Norse gods decided that was plenty for a dinner party, so they left Loki out. Loki, feeling insulted, crashed the party. Riotous fighting between the 13 invited and uninvited guests ensued, ending with Norse mythology’s favorite god, Baldur, dead.
(Note to self: next time I’m invited to a Norse god party, be sure to send back the RSVP.)
Even less fun than a party that ends up with someone dead was the Knights of the Templar situation. Actually, it was really pretty horrible. Friday, October 13, 1307, the influential religious French military order – numbering in the thousands – were accused of, and arrested for blasphemy. I think we can all guess what happened next: torture, coerced confessions and being burned at the stake. Naturally, the Knights’ leader, Jacque de Molay, was upset and declared (according to the almanac), “God knows who is wrong and has sinned. Soon a calamity will occur to those who have condemned us to death.” That hex is widely credited as the “reason” behind Friday the 13th.
While the inspirations for Friday the 13th are ancient, the actual conception of Friday the 13th isn’t terribly far back in history; even so, it harkens a simpler time. Technology advances, life goes on, and yet we still hold on to the superstition – even if we have no idea what it’s all about.
