I was shooting some photos at Emmanuel-Faith school today.
Somehow the conversation between the kids and I wound up at who you’d see in heaven. One of the kiddos wondered out loud if he’d get to see his pets in heaven.
“I sure hope so,” I told him.
Many of us know the story of the Rainbow Bridge – pets have a special place in heaven, and will eventually be reunited with their person. I get teary-eyed every time I read it. It makes me think of all the animals I’ve loved, and those who have walked our planet not having a person who loves them – even being abused.
A couple falls ago, my mom, uncle and I were working on the outside of my house. Skipping daintily across the yard was a petite gray cat, obviously pregnant. She wanted to go in the house, purring loudly when petted. Shadow followed me everywhere, and wanted to be wherever her new human friends were. My guess is that her people realized she was carrying a litter they didn’t want, and dumped her in the country. At my house she still stays, tiptoeing around the farm hunting varmints and “helping” me outdoors.
My furry child Catbert was adopted here in town from York Adopt a Pet. By my calculations, we’ve been together for about 14 years. He’s managed to stay youthful and active, but lately he’s slowed down a bit. Catbert has always had a huge vertical leap, sometimes jumping from the coffee table to my chest, expecting me to catch him. (I usually do). Yesterday, though, he was having trouble jumping on the bathroom vanity, which has never been a problem for him. I’ve noticed his coat isn’t baby-soft anymore, but is getting a little coarser. He doesn’t run around the house making weird noises while he sprints as often, and doesn’t drag his toys all over the house in the middle of the night (though I do sometimes find a random hair tie).
I am going to be crushed when Catbert crosses the bridge. In fact, I’m probably going to have to be hospitalized. (Ha, ha?) Will I get another pet? Absolutely. He/she won’t be another Catbert, but there isn’t another you, me or anyone else, either. Different is not necessarily bad – it’s just… different. Getting a pet after losing one isn’t to replace it.
I will definitely adopt again. I have little interest in buying a cat – it makes no sense. There are so many cats, dogs and other critters who don’t have anyone to love or to love them, and might have been through a lot, too. There are very few, very unique reasons to buy a cat or dog. Not many of those reasons apply to the average person. I, for one, have no excuse not to adopt – so I will.
When the time comes to visit YAAP again Catbert and all the different furry children before him – Nordica, Kylie… -- will be on my mind and in my heart, waiting on the other side of the bridge.
