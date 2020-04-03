On a given work day, I’d wake up drowsy after hitting the snooze button several times.
Get ready, make a cup of coffee, slop the cats and then off like a herd of turtles.
Never did I realize the importance of my 20-minute commute to work.
That’s all it took for me to go from zombie to ready to get going. During that commute I gingerly sipped tongue-scorching coffee (waiting for coffee is overrated), cruised the stations for songs bound to be stuck in my head the next eight hours, and planning my day.
Now, like the vast majority of my coworkers, I am working remotely, my laptop perched on my kitchen countertop surrounded by stacks of chicken scratch notes, half-used reporter’s notebooks and various pens and planners.
When I go to make a cup of coffee, it’s one of the first things I see.
There is no escape, no warm-up for what’s to come.
I try to ignore it, just have a cup of coffee and gear up for the day. Doesn’t happen. I sip my gut rot strong coffee and think about what might be telling me “good morning” (occasionally there’s no “good” involved).
I sometimes come up with a random idea or moment of inspiration. Maybe a question for someone. It could be 10 a.m. or 10 p.m. At 10 p.m. I don’t say, “It can wait until tomorrow” – not with my computer sitting there staring at me, daring me to write a story at 11 p.m.
Sure beats my checking account balance staring at me, daring to use a credit card. Our nation’s unemployment rate is unprecedented and so far I still have a job. I’ll write that 11 p.m. story when it hits me, please.
I got out of the house for the first time in a few days earlier this week, to cover a story in Waco. It was a beautiful morning, peaceful as I took gravel roads to town. The coffee was stout and the music loud.
I felt like I could drive forever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.