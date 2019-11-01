In the spirit of Halloween, I re-read Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Tell-Tale Heart.”
If you haven’t read it, here’s the gist: the narrator becomes obsessed with an old man’s glazed eye. The “Evil Eye” becomes a source of great infuriation – to the point the narrator decides to kill the old man. He does, and hides the dismembered body beneath his floorboards. That same early morning police arrive to search for the old man. The narrator convinces them – confidently – that the old man is out of town. Eventually – whether through guilt, madness or both – the narrator loses it.
Some of you might be annoyed that I gave away the plot, and more or less the ending. What’s the point of reading it now?
Ah, fair readers, it is more than a simple plotline. It’s the packaging.
The narrator vehemently tries to convince himself he is not mad. The deed is so meticulously planned out (read: premeditated), he can’t possibly be insane. (“If still you think me mad, you will think so no longer when I describe the wise precautions I took for the concealment of the body.”) Maniacal self-narration and motivation is what makes the story – not the dismembered old man beneath his floorboards (but it helps). “The Tell-Tale Heart” is considered American Gothic; the narrator descends into the depths of madness, his guilt spiraling it further. And I like it.
It’s not that I can’t handle modern horror gore; it just doesn’t much interest me. That said, gore does generally makes up a big slice of the American Gothic pie, but it’s subtle by today’s standards. Poe doesn’t describe the blood and guts. He only suggests it. Your own imagination does the rest.
Happy Halloween!
