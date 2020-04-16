It had been a few years since I last played piano, and I was feeling nostalgic for the days I could bang out a Mozart fantasia or a Brahms rhapsody.
The last time I played it frustrated me. I couldn’t blaze through Hanon exercises or play a flawless chromatic scale. I reminded myself it had been years since I played, so of course I’m not going to play at the level I once did. Still, I got halfway through a piece, and closed the lid to the keys, thoroughly annoyed.
Fast-forward a few years: the top of my piano is the home for garden seedlings and random books. I was watering said seedlings, feeling that flavor of COVID-19 melancholy. I glanced down and saw sheet music for two of my favorite pieces staring at me. I considered playing, but didn’t until later that evening.
My expectations lowered, I dug around in my music stash and found a Grieg nocturne from a very, very long time ago – but more accessible for my rusty phalanges. It actually went fairly well. The first run there were several spots I struggled with, so I concentrated on those. I worked towards smaller goals – even reached a few – and it felt good. Really good.
Reaching those mini-goals energized me; those sub-goals are part of the big picture. Looking at something as a whole, with expectations of completing the entire shebang in one fell swoop typically leads up to frustration. The feeling of reaching a mini-goal is worth putting said shebang on hold.
For some reason it took me several years of not playing piano to realize that.
