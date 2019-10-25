One of my most treasured possessions is a faded photograph we retrieved from Grandma Votipka’s bedside Bible after she passed.
Grandpa is wearing a jaunty hat and holding a worn black rubber bucket. A calf even blacker than the bucket – “Bosco” -- has his head stuffed halfway in, eating eagerly.
I’m not sure how old I am in the photo, but I remember that denim jacket with the red collar and cuffs, and the striped purple shirt.
I also remember Bosco before that photo was taken, when he had to drink from a bottle. Grandpa measured the formula, explaining in kid terms why there couldn’t be too little or too much. I added water and vigorously shook the vessel until the powder was no more. Bosco always was waiting, and always acted like he was starving to death. He was a growing boy. Eventually he towered over me, but he still got scritches on the head and a little conversation.
One day, Bosco was gone. Grandpa explained to me where he went; I think I shed a few tears, but I understood. I’d say Bosco had a good life – maybe a little spoiled – which was comforting when the haul of meat came from the locker.
Anyone who has witnessed a Fillmore County Fair 4-H end-of-fair livestock auction knows the littles shed tears, but the older kids tend to keep it together. My first sheep I cried, tears and snot running down my face as I posed my freezer lamb in the sandy show ring. By the time my brother and I had hogs years later there was a sense of pride. We knew all of the chores and treating the animals well, not only paid off, but was the right thing to do.
When I look at that photo of me, my brother, cousin, Grandpa and – of course – Bosco, I feel proud… nostalgic… satisfied. There is a bond among families who farm together; a bond that can’t be erased.
We’re still in it together.
