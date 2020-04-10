It was an epic meltdown, the stress and uncertainty of COVID-19 coming to a bean-fueled head.
I love coffee. I drink it in the morning, I drink it in the afternoon. Packages of ground coffee are like gold bricks to me – gut-rot strong bricks potent enough to caffeinate half of York County.
Naturally, when I am nearing the end of my container, I make sure to replenish my supply. The other day the store was out of my usual variety, but I was OK with that. I bought a substitute, intending to mix it with the remaining coffee.
Tuesday night I decided to fill my container. I snapped the lid on and started shaking. Vigorously.
Then there was an explosion.
Coffee was everywhere. In my hair, my bra, my sweatshirt pockets and all over the floor. Sticking to my bare feet. I looked in the mirror and my face looked like I just got done helping Dick van Dyke clean chimneys.
I lost it – inconsolable for about an hour, coffee-stained tears falling as I swept a gold brick-worth of coffee off the floor. Much like the cheap container I keep (kept) my coffee in, my emotions blew open and thoughts about all of the stress I’ve been experiencing spilled out of my eyes and heart. I’m not productive enough. I’m not doing my best work. My hours are getting cut. I sometimes feel isolated. Pressured.
Oh, and there’s that horrible disease going around, robbing people of their lung function.
I’m generally a fairly happy person. I’ve been called perky, as a matter of fact. But this coronavirus issue is messing stuff up and it’s getting difficult to keep up the façade. I’m sure I’m not alone.
Yes, it could be worse. There are people all over the world hooked up to ventilators, families losing their loved ones and folks with essential jobs who just plain can’t stay home. Instead, they do their jobs (and more) for the rest of us, sometimes without recognition or gratitude.
Who do I think I am, freaking out and feeling sorry for myself?
It might not be a feeling-sorry-for-myself issue. It’s more about letting yourself be not OK once in a while. In times like these, it seems like we have to be perky and putting others first 24/7, and maintain pre-coronavirus productivity. That’s a pretty tall order.
My unsolicited, not-so-expert advice to you is don’t feel guilty for feeling totally craptastic. Feelings are feelings. Worries are worries. There’s not much we can do about them, except find a healthy way to express them and cope with them -- and understand that life is much different than it was but a few months ago.
We are, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.