Tuesday night I attended the 2020 York Chamber of Commerce Banquet.
There our York News Times Publisher, Carrie Colburn, officially began her tenure as Chamber President. Along with this responsibility comes giving a speech at the banquet.
Carrie did great (and I’m not just saying that because she’s my boss). One particular part of her speech really hit home for me, though: that community connections are important. She challenged us all to introduce ourselves to at least one new person every month.
To some people, it sounds horrifying – and potentially embarrassing. Just walk up to a stranger and introduce yourself? Won’t they think I’m weird?
They might.
My first semester of college I attended Oberlin College (Ohio). I had never visited campus, and there was only one other student from Nebraska in the entire student body – who acted like he wanted nothing to do with me.
After my parents left, I sat on the small, slightly lumpy bed at my new hotbox away from home, wondering what I was going to do. I graduated in a class of 18, most of us being together since preschool -- and then some. Everywhere I’d gone for school functions I was accompanied by at least one person I knew. At Oberlin I knew no one. Suddenly, I felt shy and alone. I met my roommate, who I adored (still do), but had trouble connecting with people in my dorm. That first night at Oberlin, as I laid in my tiny, lumpy bed with a broken radiator blasting hot air onto my head, I made a decision.
I woke up the next morning and felt strange. I was in a foreign land of sorts, but I remembered the deal I had made with myself the night before. I put on my favorite outfit, headed out to stroll a campus I was sure to get lost on.
I walked down the path between two dormitories. One person passed. Then another. I took a deep breath as the next student strode towards me, and looked up from my feet. “Hi, I’m Jessica!” She took another step, then stopped and turned to look at me. She was clearly skeptical, as I asked her what her name was (honestly, I can’t remember), where she was from (San Francisco) and what her major was (biology). She warmed up as we chatted. When we departed, she smiled, and it felt really good. I was excited to be there – and proud I put myself out there. It was exhilarating. As classes started and the semester progressed, I kept up my enthusiasm for meeting new people. Usually we had little in common, except for perhaps one of the most important things our society has – and needs:
Community connections.
