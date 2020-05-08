Dear Class of 2020,
Wow. Look at you – all of you – so much work, sweat, tears and (some of you) blood for a year ending in disconnect and the bucking of traditions.
I’m sorry you had to miss prom, honors night, graduation. But you know what? The Class of 2020 is so much bigger than tradition. Bigger than any of us old folks could fathom “back in the day.”
I think I can speak for my York News Times colleagues when I say (at risk of sounding like a stalker) we see you. We’ve seen the victories, the shortfalls and the meh-at-least-I-did-it’s. We’ve been rooting for you. I’ve only been with the York News Times a short time, but the graduating classes of 2019 and 2020 have always been on my radar. When there are shortfalls, I’ve felt them with you. When you have victories, I revel them as if they were my own. (Remotely, now.) Like the Class of 2019, I want the Class of 2020 to kick you-know-what above and beyond the call of duty. Because I care.
I care about you missing traditional high school rites – as do a lot of people. The gut response to being denied traditional proms and graduations is to mourn. After all, they are rites of passage, spanning years and years. Heck, before we were even born. We’ve been looking forward to it since (fill-in-the-blank) grade. Every class had prom, graduation, a formal honors night, a capstone concert – the list goes on. It’s not fair 2020 should be denied.
It isn’t. But you know what? The Class of 2020 is more than prom -- more than a formal honors night or graduation or a concert. You are embarking on wild, uncharted, screwed-up territory. You and the communities you have been a part of for so many years are bucking well-established traditions, coming up with your own ways to celebrate the big stuff. You are bigger than tradition. You’re bigger than the big stuff.
Tradition is great. Everybody has done it. It’s the way things always have been, and so should it remain. Right?
But no one has done this – what you’re not only doing, but overcoming right now. Be proud of that. You should be. No one cares about the 1999 Exeter High School Prom, York High School Prom – any of it – anymore. You, though. You will be remembered. You are an immeasurable chunk – not slice -- of history. You will be remembered as the class who made COVID-19 a sidebar of your accomplishments, ingenuity and solidarity.
I see that. I only hope that, sooner than later, you will, too.
– Jessica
