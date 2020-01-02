Not only is it a New Year, it’s a new decade!
It’s also time to take a deep breath in and breathe out a heavy sigh of relief! December continues to our busiest month and this past month was no exception to that rule.
Blue Valley Community Action opted to make a change in the way we did Christmas this year. We borrowed the idea from the other Blue Valleys in our region. The thought process was that if it works for them; why wouldn’t it work for us?
So, on Dec. 13, after weeks of collecting, Blue Valley hosted Santa’s Workshop at the First Christian Church. The boxes and bins of gifts were transferred, sorted and tables were set up with the gifts arranged by size and price.
The doors opened promptly at 10 a.m., with a waiting line wrapped around the front the church. Blue Valley volunteers and countless friends served until 6 p.m., that evening. The amazing total came to 115 families, which breaks down to 193 adults and 298 children served!
Thanks go out to the First Christian Church along with one of it’s members, Connie Hubbard. Blue Valley appreciates the donated use of their beautiful facility.
The trio of Jennifers ruled the day at the front of the church.
Jennifer Whitted along with her PLAY staff showed up and worked before, during and after the workshop.
Jennifer Arnt of McCormick’s Heating and Air, helped to organize the annual toy and food drive before the workshop and spent the day playing Santa’s helper.
Jennifer Harre worked tirelessly months before Christmas. She spearheaded the Santa’s Workshop event with her unique brand of humor and contiguous laugh.
Bob and Mark, Black Hills Energy employees, spent the day helping shoppers to their cars with their treasures.
Countless volunteers continued to show up off and during the day to pitch in. We are thankful to them as well!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.