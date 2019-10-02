Oh, how time flies!
It’s hard to believe that it’s already October and that Christmas is only a couple of months away.
Speaking of Christmas, we here at Blue Valley Community Action are already busy making preparations for this most wonderful time of the year.
Back by popular demand will be Santa and Mrs. Claus. The couple came down to York last year from the North Pole and brought lots of hugs and smiles along with them! Mark your calendar for Thursday, Dec. 13, 5:30-6:30.
The Claus’ enjoyed meeting the children, hearing their Christmas wish lists and taking lots and lots of pictures with the little ones! Actually, there were some adults who also wanted to visit and get a snapshot with the Christmas couple. I guess one never outgrows the magic that is associated with the season.
Blue Valley, along with our priceless partners, is excited about some changes that we are making in our Christmas program. Rather than filling out forms and paperwork, families will be invited to come and shop in person for their children. First Christian Church here in York has graciously agreed to host the event. “Santa’s Workshop” will be held Dec. 13, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 2121 N. Delaware.
We felt it was important to extend the hours until 6 p.m. so that those parents who work during the day would have the chance to come out and shop too!
This Friday is the Lincoln Food Bank free food distribution at the East Hill Church of Christ, 1122 N. Delaware, noon-1 p.m. There is no paperwork to fill out and a signature is the only requirement. The food varies but usually consists of a meat, vegetables and fruit.
York College students assist with the set-up, distribution and tear-down. The Lincoln Food Bank staff is always friendly and helpful. The distribution is held the first Friday of each month.
I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the congregation of the First Evangelical Church here in York. Pastor Megan along with the help of her wonderful congregation brought in over 600 pounds of food and miscellaneous items.
The church members delivered the amazing donation on a Sunday. Assisting them in their efforts were some of Blue Valley’s incredible volunteers. Coming in on their day off included Lorne, Dorothy, Cloe Anne, Connie, Jerry, Madelyn and Geri.
Thanks to all for their substantial donation of much needed goods, not to mention their valuable time.
Blue Valley Community Action is so blessed beyond measure by the generosity of York County. Each week we witness donations of food, clothes, furniture and housewares.
We also are thankful for monetary donations from individuals and businesses. We couldn’t do what we do here without it. These donations assist in helping your neighbors here in York County with emergency assistance and food. The donations also help to keep the lights on, always a plus!
As always, Blue Valley stands by to serve.
