When you open a new book, you’ll find yourself discovering a world of new characters, uncovering some great stories and maybe gathering much needed information.
Read A New Book Month is your opportunity to try a new author, read the manual to understand how that new electronic you purchased really works, or learn how you actually can make that meal in under 30 minutes. This month encourages you to enjoy as many books as you can. You could try to read a new book every week, and maybe trade books with friends and family throughout the month. Don’t let Read A New Book Month go by without discovering a new author!
Perhaps you will find just what you are looking for on the Friends of the Library Book Sale shelf. Hard bound, paperbacks and DVD’s are individually priced. There are also $1 bags of paperbacks and books. Magazines at the bottom are free to the public.
Are you looking for something fun and interesting to read? Check out our staff picks and recommendations from Deb and Kat. Looking for more thoughts? Ask the front desk and we will help you find something too!
Meet Kathryn (Kat) Karabel, Technical Services Assistant, who has been with Kilgore Memorial Library for 4 years and, also works fulltime at North Office Supply. Kat enjoys working with all ages of people and working in Tech Services with her awesome supervisor, Rachel Mayfield. She also enjoys book repair and learning new Tech Service skills.
She is a lifelong resident of York and graduated from York High School. She is currently studying Business and Library Science and would like to work full time in a library’s preservation and repair department.
Kat loves cats and the rain. In her leisure time she enjoys reading and painting.
September is also Library Card Sign-up Month. This event was established so that every generation would dive into the wonders of the library. As we were growing up, our library card was an incredibly important part of our going-to-school kit. There is nothing like the library to help inspire us and prepare us for the days ahead. Your library is a center of your community!
Mark your calendars for theses upcoming events:
• Grandparent Tea
Sept 27 10am
Children – invite your grandparents to join you during Learning Time at the Library
• Clifford the Big Red Dog
Oct 1 10am-2pm
Join us for screening of Clifford episodes, reading of Clifford books, Clifford crafts and of course, meeting Clifford himself!
• Debra Kelve White
Oct 8 6:30 pm
Sharing memories and stories of her years as a Husker cheerleader in “The Spirit of Nebraska”.
The Kent Bedient Gallery will display the paper cuttings of artist Kent Bedient during the month of October. A BIG RED Collection of Bob Burnham will be in the Elmer Baker Showcase.
