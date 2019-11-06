I’ve always enjoyed fall.
Especially Thanksgiving! I just love a holiday where all you have to do is eat and give thanks!
Thanksgiving always causes me to pause and to reflect on the many blessings that I have been given. I have received countless blessings through my faith, family and friends circles.
In my professional life here at Blue Valley Community Action, the blessings are just as bountiful.
I served as a volunteer in the food pantry and sorting area for nearly 10 years. But, even with that experience, I had no idea what I was getting myself into when I accepted this position two years ago.
The need here in York County was much more than I could have ever imagined. But, even more so, the spirit of generosity is even greater!
With that being said, the King family has a Thanksgiving tradition. We take turns going around the dining room table and share what we are thankful for.
In keeping with that tradition, I would like to acknowledge Lisa Epp. Lisa was at the helm here in York for numerous years. She continues with Blue Valley Community Action as my supervisor and mentor. She’s an inspiration and an angel to many.
I couldn’t do what I do here without the help of my right and left hand gal, Jennifer Harre. Jennifer has given nearly a decade in selfless service to Blue Valley. Her energy and sense of humor is contagious.
I am blessed with team leaders who give 110% each and every day. Hats off to Lorne Dowhy in the food pantry. Kudos to Nancy Lee in sorting. Accolades to Dorothy Fisbeck and Carla Snodgrass heading up the Walmart food gang.
Then there are the many volunteers. They are a dedicated group that continues to amaze me with the time and talents that are given.
I’m also thankful to all of our customers who purchase items in our thrift store and furniture building. It allows Blue Valley to continue to do the work that we do to help those in need I also appreciate all our donors. Their generosity in their giving of food, clothes, housewares and cash donations is above and beyond.
This month, I would like to recognize the York Middle School, Recharge Haunted Trail and Haunt at the Holthus for their incredible donations that have boosted the food pantry just in time for the holiday need.
Thanks also to the group of Bayer employees who gave of their time to get the pantry and the holiday area in tip-tip shape.
Paul and Diane Brune gave us a van. It will be put to good use and was a much appreciated gift.
The Terpstra Foundation donated a large sum of money to be used in support of the food pantry. This annual gift is simply amazing.
Blue Valley Community Action is indeed thankful, this month and every month.
