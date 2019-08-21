Yorkfest is 40!
This year’s theme is “Back to the Future.” And just like the 17-year-old high school student who is accidentally sent 30 years into the past in a time-traveling machine, it’s a great time for us to remember all the great things in our past.
Last month we celebrated the 50th Anniversary of Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin becoming the first human beings to walk on the moon. Though humans haven’t returned to the moon since, they have continued to explore space. And, everyone remembers that famous quote: “That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.”
Also in 1969 the Beatles’ last public performance was on the roof of Apple Records, the first Concorde test flight was conducted in France, the Boeing 747 jumbo jet marked its debut, Chappaquiddick affair of Senator Edward Kennedy, PBS was established, members of a cult led by Charles Manson murdered five people, the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, the epitome of the American muscle car was introduced AND... of course, the iconic music festival Woodstock attracted more than 350,000 rock-n-roll fans
Take a nostalgic walk at Kilgore Memorial Library with Sue Curran’s Woodstock display in the Elmer Baker Case and Todd Kirshenbaum’s Yorkfest items on the Kent Bedient Gallery.
Speaking of how time flies...just like that, it’s time again for backpacks, lunchboxes, binders, glue sticks, crayons and all those things for the new school year. Things will get busy and you will want to know what is happening in York County today, tomorrow or even next month. Get all of this information at your fingertips at http://libraries.ne.gov/york/one-county-one-calendar/ . Set up “One County, One Calendar” on your laptop and mobile devices.
We would like to introduce Carol Baker - the new education outreach coordinator for the Kilgore Memorial Library. She grew up in Colorado and attended the University of Northern Colorado. Where she earned a degree in Elementary Education. Recently she received her Public Library Certification from the Nebraska Library Association.
Carol has lived in York for 22 years. Her husband, John, is a professor at York College and teaches speech communication and theatre and they have two children. Courtney works at the York News-Times as a graphic designer and her husband Casey is an accountant at Kopsa Otte. Their son John lives in Lincoln and works as a graphic design coordinator for Husker Athletics. His wife Erin works at Red Thread as a business development coordinator.
Before joining the staff at Kilgore Memorial Library, Carol worked as a para educator in the recovery room and as the site coordinator for the after-school program at York Elementary. She also taught Kindergarten through fifth grade at Epworth Learning Center for 10 years.
As the education outreach coordinator, Carol is busy planning Toddler Story Time for the fall. We are excited that in September we will have a guest artist coming to teach our preschoolers how to draw and then at the end of September we will be having a Grandparent Tea Party. Guest author, Cynthia Fintel, will be reading a couple of her children’s books to the preschoolers. Throughout the year she will be contacting other community members to make guest appearances at Toddler Story Time.
As the education outreach coordinator, she communicates with Parks and Rec, 4-H, and the public and private schools to find ways that the library can partner with these organizations to enhance our children’s education; whether it’s helping with Read and Rec, special story times for school groups, giving tours of the library, helping with after school clubs, or organizing an event on the days our children don’t have school. She is also busy during the year working with other staff members planning our summer reading program and events, assisting in book selection of children’s materials, upholding and establishing policies, and assisting library patrons of all ages. Her love for building relationships with our younger library patrons and helping them develop a love for literature shows in all her programs.
She is excited to be a part of the Kilgore Memorial Library staff and help our youth programs grow in the next year.