What a difference a month makes!
Thirty days ago Blue Valley was busy making plans for change over and our annual Spring Open House. Now, our lives have all been turned topsy-turvy!
The store sits empty with no one to replenish the clothes and housewares. Everything had been cleared out in preparation for the big change over. Our hall ways are quiet now, without the sound of laughter and chatter from the volunteers.
A virus that the majority of us had never even heard of before has come into our lives uninvited. COVID-19 is a silent killer. All that we knew has been drastically effected and we don’t know when this coronavirus will come to an end. Everyone is anxious for our life styles and schedules to return to “normal.”
Blue Valley Community Action is no exception to the rule. We have had to make a great many changes in order to keep our clients and our volunteers safe and healthy.
That being said, effective immediately, Blue Valley’s hours of operation will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9-4:00. During this time, staff will be available to answer questions and to answer the phone. We will continue to pick up and distribute the Walmart food.
Food pantries and emergency assistance will still be available. If in need of either of these services, please call 362-3516 to make an appointment.
Blue Valley Community Action will be closed Tuesdays and Thursdays until further notice.
Our thrift store will continue to be closed to the public. We also ask that no donations be left outside of our donation building as we cannot accept any items with the possibility of spreading the virus.
It is our goal here at Blue Valley to continue to offer services to our clients during this time of unforeseen need. As long as we can give out food and emergency assistance without putting others in jeopardy, we will continue to serve.
I have not been in this building alone these last couple of weeks. I would like to acknowledge my assistant Jennifer for her loyalty and strong belief in Blue Valley’s mission statement. I couldn’t do this without her and I’m blessed by her support and sense of humor that make the days a little more joy filled.
Hats off to Kelsea who is hunkering down with Jennifer and myself. She has an office here in the building and has been a great sport pitching in where needed. Thank you.
As always, I appreciate the calm and steady leadership of my boss Lisa Epp. During these trying times, she continues to lead with patience and a heart for all things Blue Valley.
Going forward, I would like to suggest to all to take this time to show a little extra kindness. Call an elderly friend. Send a card of encouragement to a neighbor. Take a walk in the sunshine and think positive thoughts.
This too shall pass, so let’s get through this together.
