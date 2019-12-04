Yes, it’s December!
Thanksgiving was late this year, so we rolled right into the Christmas season with the blink of an eye!
One of my mentors in the social services arena is Fr. Justin Fulton. He wears many hats and one of them is the executive director of Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska. He too writes a column and his most recent one touched my heart. I’d like to share a portion of his latest column with you.
In it, he wrote concerning one of his favorite country singers, Merle Haggard, in particular a verse that he felt summarized the concerns of so many who live in poverty, especially during the Christmas season.
“Got laid off at the factory
And their timings not the greatest in the world.
Heaven knows I’ve been working hard
Wanted Christmas to be right for daddy’s girl.
I don’t mean to hate December
It’s meant to be the happy time of year,
And my little girl don’t understand
Why daddy can’t afford no Christmas here.”
Sadly, Blue Valley Community Action is a witness to so many of our clients who face similar struggles, especially this time of the year.
The fact is that many of them cannot even think about providing any type of Christmas because they don’t even know how they will get through the next day. Rent, gasoline, food, clothes, utilities and even the most basic daily needs are a financial difficulty.
That’s where Blue Valley steps in to tries to ease some of these worries. We assist with our food pantry. We also provide emergency assistance that includes rent, utilities and deposits. Clothing and housewares are on hand for those who are in need.
That being said, Blue Valley does not do this alone. York County continues to be a very generous community. Your donations of food, monetary gifts and used clothing, housewares and furniture assist in all that we do for the less fortunate. Thank you.
We are still collecting new toys and monetary donations to support Santa’s Workshop. The Workshop will be held on Friday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the First Christian Church. The church is located at 2121 N. Delaware and the event is open to residents of York County who are in need for Christmas gifts for their children.
Proof of address is all that is required to shop at the Santa’s Workshop.
Blue Valley is also aware and grateful to multiple businesses throughout the county of York who are busy this month collecting gifts for the less fortunate this Christmas season.
Back by popular demand will be Santa and Mrs. Claus. The couple will be on hand to visit with the young and the young at heart from 5:30-6:30 here at Blue Valley, Thursday, Dec. 12. It’s great fun for all!
Merry Christmas and the happiest of New Years from our family to your family.
