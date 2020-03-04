On behalf of Blue Valley Community Action, we would like to extend our deepest sympathy to St. Joseph’s Church and School as they grieve the loss of their pastor and school superintendent, Msgr. James Reinert.
Msgr. Reinert passed away Tuesday, January 21 after a seven month, courageous battle with cancer.
Msgr. Reinert was also the vice-president of the York County Ministerial Alliance. Blue Valley Community Action works hand in hand with the alliance and we’re proud to be a partner along with them. the less fortunate here in York County.
Msgr. Reinert’s contributions to the York community were immeasurable and he will be deeply missed.
Scooter’s Coffee House recently held a grand opening at their new store here in York. The banner outside of their store actually read, “Day of Giving.” Owners Curt VanLaningham and Randy Fair contacted me a few months back and shared the good news that on this day, Scooters, would donate 15% of all sales to support Blue Valley Community Action.
Curt, his wife, Michelle, and store manager, Nicole Sila, dropped by last week with not only the money raised from that day, but Scooter’s matched the amount. Thank you for your generosity and welcome to York!
In honor of national Catholic Schools week, we hosted several students from St. Joseph’s School here in York. The students are no strangers to Blue Valley as they are frequent volunteers.
Junior high students representing sixth, seventh and eighth grades were divided into three teams. One group worked with Lorne in the food pantry. They helped in locating and pulling out dated canned goods off from the shelves.
Another group worked with Connie in the inside sorting area. It is here that clothes and housewares that have been brought in from the donation building are worked with.
The housewares are priced, organized and placed on the shelves to be sold. The clothes are placed on hangers and then taken out to the designated racks. These racks are divided by size and if they are for ladies, men, teens or children.
Blue Valley also has racks for specialty clothing, Big Red/York Dukes items and coats.
The third team was sent to the furniture/donations building and were under the direction of Nancy and Mike. This group sorted donations and placed them into big blue bins and/or grocery carts. These were then brought into the main building to continue the process.
Hats off to St. Joseph’s principal, Mary Jo Leininger for her outstanding leadership. This is her first year at St. Joe’s and she has already proven to be an invaluable asset to the school and to the community.
The students showed up with smiles and positive attitudes and left with Blue Valley with hands full of cookies and appreciation. Thank you!
Be sure to watch for our Spring Open house which is just around the corner!
As always, Blue Valley stands by to serve!
