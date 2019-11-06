For over 25 years, one of the biggest grassroots movements in Nebraska has been taking shape – today it consists of 1,500 ambitious, forward-thinking volunteers who care deeply about the communities they live in.
In nearly two weeks, on Nov. 14, York’s Holthus Convention Center will play host to hundreds of these civic-minded individuals as they convene for the Nebraska Community Foundation’s 2019 Annual Celebration. Since I am a strong supporter and former board member of the Foundation, I am particularly pleased this anniversary event is taking place in York, my birthplace. The Utica family in which I grew up was oriented toward York for most services, and I had the privilege of representing the area in the State Legislature and in Congress for more than 20 years.
Nebraskans are incredibly generous. More than 85 percent report making charitable gifts during their lifetimes. They also give freely of their time and talents. These ideals are instilled in us from an early age. They are part of the social fabric that makes Nebraska one of the best places to work, live and raise a family.
For instance, in Friend, many were surprised to learn that Leona Mae Ihde, a lifelong resident of the Friend and Beaver Crossing area, had created a $1.8 million endowment to benefit the places she called home. The city park, Opera House, library and playground in Friend have all received generous support from the Leona Ihde Donor-Advised Fund, just one of the 235 affiliated funds of Nebraska Community Foundation that have been established to build a brighter future for our state.
The Butler County Area Foundation Fund, a community-based affiliated fund of Nebraska Community Foundation, was established to put local philanthropy and generosity to work. The Fund and those who support it, are doing their part to ensure that Butler County remains a vibrant, thriving community that is attractive to a growing number of young families that are choosing to live there.
Just a couple of months ago, Seward County established its own Legacy Fund because citizens recognized the untapped potential local philanthropy could inspire.
The small town of Shickley in Fillmore County, with a population under 500 and strong community-wide support for its local NCF affiliated fund, may be proportionally the champion achiever in the state.
All across Greater Nebraska, volunteers living in communities large and small are plugging into the Nebraska Community Foundation network. They are learning how to activate philanthropy in their hometowns. They are teaching their friends, family and neighbors about the power of unrestricted endowments – quite possibly the most powerful economic development tool a community has at its disposal. They are connecting with peers in other communities to get ideas about how to improve quality of life, attract newcomers and returners, and retain those currently living there.
Nebraska Community Foundation’s Annual Celebration is a day of learning and celebrating the extraordinary successes of ordinary people. I encourage you to attend the evening celebration, especially the community expo which features dozens of hometowns and their amazing accomplishments, and see for yourself a glimpse into our very bright future.
By Doug Bereuter, (born in York, former state legislator and U.S. Congressman)
