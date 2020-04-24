Many things have changed during this scary, weird and confusing time.
The last major pandemic was in 1918. There are a lot of people who are experiencing this for the first time. Many things are changing for everybody around the world. For example, school, every day life, and jobs have changed drastically, but we are all in this together.
The coronavirus has affected schools to be temporarily closed all over the world. This causes students to fall behind and even if they are doing the work, they won’t comprehend it better. Not only does this affect students, but it also affects parents. Parents are having to teach their kids the material that they have not learned in 30 years. Some parents still must go to work and that leaves older students to help with the younger ones. The older students are having to help teacher their younger siblings because their parents are at work. This is extremely hard for older students because not only to the little ones take forever to do one simple thing, but the older student has work for themselves too.
As an older student, I understand this challenging time in our lives. You hear teachers say that because you are young you cannot be experiencing stress. Most teachers are giving students more work than what they would be doing in class and it might be a simple lesson, but you are not able to ask questions right away or hear it from someone who has already learned it. All the fifth, eighth and 12th graders are going to struggle because they are moving on to an exceptionally harder grade than most other students.
Not only does the coronavirus affect schoolwork, but there are also students who have no food to eat at home. During the first week of quarantine, students were already going hungry. Most schools are making lunches for students, but you must go and pick them up and some parents cannot or just simply do not want to go pick it up. This leaves the students to go hungry and if students are hungry, they are not going to do their best work.
The coronavirus has not only affected the way we do our schoolwork, but it has also affected our everyday life. A normal day would be to get up and get ready and go to school and then come home and do homework and then have family time. Now everything has changed, and it is weird to have the same schedule for your entire life and then it just changes in one day. Some families have friends or family come over on the weekends but now you cannot for their safety and yours. Unique events are being cancelled all over the world. For example, weddings, birthday parties and conferences are being canceled. Most parents are home more often. The coronavirus has affected our every day life. We went from going out of our house every day to not going out of the house at all.
The coronavirus has also affected people’s jobs and the way they do their jobs. Some jobs have closed temporarily. Small businesses are going out of business because nobody can go out. People are not making money to pay their rent and buy food for the week. The essential workers are putting their health on the line for people. Grocery store workers are working to keep food on the shelves. When people go to the grocery store there is always the risk of getting the coronavirus. People are stocking up on the essentials and it causes the workers to be at work longer to stock the shelves. All the doctors and nurses are putting their lives on the line to keep people safe and healthy. Anybody who still goes to work is taking that risk of getting the coronavirus. The people who have the ability to work at home are at less risk of getting the coronavirus.
In conclusion, the coronavirus has caused many changes all around the world. Some things will go back to normal, but other things will not go back to normal. Everyone in the world is going through this together and that is a good thing because nobody is alone. The coronavirus has made us stronger as a nation. If this ever happens again, we will know what to do.
