It’s hard to believe we’re reaching the end of February as I write this article.
We continue to push out new ideas on telling our Why York County story, and the latest tactic was the release of the 17 County podcast. So far, we have released stories on Matt Bracken, Chris Buller, Dade McDonald, Christi Lones, Pam Peterson, Justin Rodrigues and Blake Woodruff. If you haven’t listened to them, you can find them on our website or follow them on any Podcast app. I’ve greatly enjoyed listening to the stories, and have learned something about each of them, and it’s great to hear why they are choosing to make York County home. https://www.yorkdevco.com/news-&-media/ycdc-podcast
We have a number of upcoming events coming up in the next couple of months.
The annual Membership Banquet will be held March 12, 2020. Join us to learn who is receiving the Impact Awards, and to hear Nebraska Department of Economic Development Director, Tony Goins speak on economic development. If you haven’t already purchased a ticket, please stop by the office for your ticket, or purchase one using this link http://bit.ly/ycdc2020.
Each spring, with the help from the local schools and several partners, YCDC facilitates the Regional Career day. This March 25th, 2020, the Career Day will have Keynote speaker Brent Comstock and 24 area business professionals across 6 different industries in attendance to discuss what it is they do within their careers and what opportunities are available to the students, if they choose to have a career in York County. The professionals will be divided into panels based upon their industry. The six industries that we had represented were: 1) Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources 2) Human Services and Education 3) Communications and Information Systems 4) Business, Marketing and management 5) Skilled and Technical Sciences 6) Health Services. Returning this year is the Job Fair, but with a twist. The job fair will be a breakout session featuring employers that could hire any of the attending students while in school, or immediately following graduation. This job fair is not open to the public, but instead focused on the students from the region. I would like to thank the following partners and sponsors. Committee Partners: York Public Schools, Heartland Community Schools, McCool Junction Public Schools, York College, Southeast Community College and York Chamber of Commerce. Key Note Sponsor: Cornerstone Bank. Title Sponsors: Agri-Products, Central Valley Ag, Cyclonaire, York Chamber of Commerce. Platinum Sponsor: York General. Gold Sponsor: Southeast Community College. Silver Sponsors: Champion, Kopsa Otte & Associates, Truck Center Companies, York College, and York State Bank.
The Adult Community Involvement Fair was created by the YCDC Talent Committee with the purpose of connecting area residents with area civic groups and non-profit organizations. The more people are involved in a community, the more they feel like they belong and have a purpose in a community and thus more likely to stay in a community. Many groups are in need of volunteers every year and this is an opportunity for those groups to get in front of York county residents and recruit new members/volunteers and build awareness of their organizations and/or build awareness of philanthropy events/projects. With that in mind, we created the Adult Community Involvement fair as a way to introduce community members to all the different involvement options that exist in York County. Join us in the lobby of the Holthus Convention Center April 2, 2020 from 4-6 before, during or after Flavors of York.
Remember, if you are thinking of starting a business, or expanding your services, I can help you through the process, from assisting with the business plan to connecting you with resources. We have spaces available around York County, that I’d love to be able to help you with. Call our office at 42.366.3333 to set up an appointment.
