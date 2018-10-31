Halloween is a fun-filled day for kids; there are costumes, class parties, and of course, plenty of candy! As a high schooler, Halloween is not quite the same as it used to be. Teachers assign haunting homework and there seem to be more tests than treats. Still, October is an enjoyable time of year. The leaves change colors and there is finally sweatshirt weather, or as many Husker fans would call it, football weather. Despite the fact that teenagers are a little too old and a little too busy for many Halloween festivities, many of us still find a way to make it fun for ourselves and our little siblings.
While I may not be trick-or-treating this fall, I still get to dress up as one of the scariest creatures imaginable: a member of the York High School Mock Trial team. For those who are not familiar with Mock Trial, it is an activity sponsored by the Nebraska State Bar Association in which a fictional case is tried by two opposing teams, each with three student lawyers and three witnesses. Since last year’s case was civil, this year’s case is criminal. Last night, we competed in our second of three district rounds at the Lancaster county courthouse in Lincoln. This is my third year of mock trial, and I am excited to return with the all-junior team that earned runner-up at districts last year. As York’s current varsity team, we must win all three district competitions and the district final to make it to the state Mock Trial competition in Omaha.
Along with Mock Trial, there are plenty of other activities and assignments keeping high schoolers like me busy around Halloween. I certainly felt like Frankenstein after waking up at 3:15 to get my hair and makeup ready for a show choir competition last Wednesday. After over two and a half hours of driving, we made it to Peru State College to perform. Then, it was back to York for a National Honor Society Meeting, followed by Mock Trial and homework. Thursday and Friday were both late nights with Mock Trial and of course, watching the playoff game while dressed in my Kylo Ren costume and wielding a lightsaber. Needless to say, I was overjoyed to finally get some rest on Saturday!
Halloween also means that I am now one quarter closer to the end of my junior year. I have passed some big milestones this year, including my sixteenth birthday and taking the PSAT. With college getting closer and life getting busier, it is important to slow down and take some time to be with family and friends. This is one of the many reasons why I enjoy the holiday season. I am excited to watch my not-so-little brother as he goes out with his friends to experience the fun of being a kid on Halloween. I am also looking forward to the vast haul of candy that he always brings home!
While the stress of high school can sometimes be frightening, fun events like the playoffs and Halloween provide a pleasant break in the mundane cycle of school, work, activities, repeat. There are many things to enjoy in the fall: cool weather, Mock Trial, football, pumpkin pie and plenty of Halloween candy to go around. Autumn is also a great time to spend with loved ones. Have a great fall and happy Halloween!