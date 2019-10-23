Hats Off to everyone who attended the 15th Annual York Czechfest on Sunday at the Holthus Convention Center.
Thanks to all the Czechs and “Friends of a Czech” who came to volunteer throughout the day. Thanks to all the individual and business that donated money, prizes and their time to promote Czech Heritage.
It truly was a community event. Put Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 on your calendar for the 16th annual York Czechfest.
JoAnn, Dave, Jean, Pam and Pat
