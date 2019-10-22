A Big Thank You to everyone that made York’s Clean-up Day a huge success.
Special thanks Kopchos Sanitation, the Blue River Realtor Board, the York News-Times, our city staff and the many volunteers that made the day possible. Also, another Big Thank You to Ace Hardware with help from the Boy Scouts on their paint drive which was a great service and a big hit. All of you made a difference in making York a great place to live.
Mayor Barry Redfern
