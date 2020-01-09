I would like to thank Grand Central.
I was at the store both Christmas Eve during the day and on New Years Eve. How nice it was to be able to get a checker and not have to wait, and to not be expected to check ourselves. Thanks also to the carry-out service. If you don’t shop Grand Central give it a try, stockers and checkout people are very friendly.
Ruth Krumbach
