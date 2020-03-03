Last Friday night, we went to St. Joe’s to eat fish for supper.
We ran into friends and stayed until dark. When we left, we walked down the walkway to the street and waited for traffic.
I stepped down off the curb, lost by balance and fell. The first thing to hit the cement was my head and glasses.
I had barely hit the ground when two young girls came running to help. One of the girls was a Benedict girl, Harley Martin, a Girl Scout we buy cookies from every year. They and my wife were struggling to get me upright when a car came up to the corner and two young men jumped out and being stronger were able to help get me up. One of the boys “lives down the street” and offered to take me to his house to “clean me up.” We thanked him and went up to the clinic and after a quick look we went in. Dr. Pohlmeier was on call. He and his nurse, Terry, cleaned my face and put in four stitches.
We want to thank the young people, Terry and Dr. Pohlmeier for helping us restore our faith in young people and caring for an old man lying in the street.
Thank you,
Gary and Janet Hild,
Benedict
