A big thank you to Terri Carlson, Ashley McClintock and Erin Wiseman for the creative “Wizard of Oz” theme for this year’s “Haunt at the Holthus.” The special attention to details added to the festive atmosphere and the walking route followed the movie so well.
I was so pleased to see many parents (and grandparents) also get in the Halloween spirit by dressing up. Often whole families exhibited the same theme.
Having the “ticket times” was not only easy for the participants, but for the vendors as well. Families did not have to stand in line for such a long time and it helped the traffic flow smoother through the Center. It is my understanding that close to 1,100 were registered. WOW!
Those who were unable to attend missed a spectacular Halloween treat!
Irene Duncan
York