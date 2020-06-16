One of the best parts of my job is visiting communities across the vast Third District.
While traveling the district, I enjoy touring businesses, farms, ranches, and schools, meeting with local officials, and most of all meeting with Nebraskans. Because of COVID-19, I have been practicing social distancing and have not been able to get around the state as I like. However, like all Americans, my office and I are adapting to the reality of the pandemic to keep connected with the people of the Third District.
While I haven’t been able to meet with Nebraskans in person, I have been using technology to connect with Nebraskans from my home in Gering, and from my office in Washington when I have travelled back for House sessions. In addition to using web conferencing to replace individual in-person meetings, I have taken advantage of this technology to assist Nebraskans through webinars, allowing farmers and ranchers to connect directly with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and small businesses to talk directly with the U.S. Small Business Administration about programs in the CARES Act.
While much of our country has begun the process of reopening, I am continuing to seek new ways to connect with Nebraskans which allow us to connect within the confines of ongoing social distancing.
Annually I have worked with our state’s U.S. senators to host an Academy Day in the Third District, allowing students interested in applying to the military service academies to hear directly from representatives of these institutions. While this year’s in-person events were cancelled due to the pandemic, I will be hosting a Virtual Academy Day at 2:00 pm CDT/1:00 pm MDT on June 30 to provide students, parents, and educators the same opportunity. Please call my Grand Island office at 308-384-3900 to pre-register. Log-on information for the event will be emailed to registered participants.
Another regular service I provide is my mobile office around the district. These event provide an opportunity for me, or a member of my staff, to hear directly from Nebraskans about their concerns. While I have not been able to hold mobile offices around the district, this summer I will be holding a series of Virtual Mobile Offices which will allow us to discuss your concerns about federal issues directly. When these virtual mobile offices are scheduled, I will provide registration information in my weekly newsletter and through social media. To register for my newsletter visit adriansmith.house.gov/contact/newsletter. You can also follow me on social media at @RepAdrianSmith on Twitter and at facebook.com/RepAdrianSmith.
Everyone was affected by this pandemic and my office was no different. However, as with many Americans, my offices are learning new ways to provide the same services. I am excited to continue connecting with Nebraskans in new and innovative ways and of course am always open to your suggestions how I can serve the people of the Third District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.