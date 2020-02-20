I just read a weather alert in an email from the center in Hastings which says it’s going to snow tonight and tomorrow.
Whatever.
Let it snow, because in my mind it’s already spring.
That’s because the annual arrival of the giant seed catalog has occurred and I’ve been gazing at the pages ever since.
What is not to love?
The things we can plant, as soon as it is warm enough . . . oh, they are endless.
The pages of that beloved catalog are colorful. Their offerings are exotic, full of possibilities.
I can feel a warm breeze blow on my face as I turn the pages.
I feel tingly with anticipation of growing things I’ve never seen before.
It’s not yet time for me to spend my glorious hours walking through Fallers and choosing my plants, so until then I will shop for bizarre seeds from home between putting logs on the fire.
There is something about the seed catalog that soothes the pains of winter, because it reminds me that spring is just around the corner.
It also allows me to believe – just for a bit – that I am a great horticulturist and my yard will be the location of the Garden of Eden. While I know that will likely not be the case, the catalog prompts me into exploring new options and experiments.
Last year, I tried the giant Russian sunflowers and they were incredible. Yes, they grew to about 14 feet tall and were covered with giant blooms (up and down the stalks, not just at the top). They were amazing . . . until they were attacked by squirrels while I was away at the state fair. The little creatures actually stripped every single sunflower seed out of the heads and trampled down the plants. That in itself was something to see, I guess.
I tried some mysterious peppers that were supposed to grow really long and curl. Some plants grew – nothing else happened.
There was the “mystery box” of mixed seeds that I dumped in a little patch. The problem was that I didn’t know the difference between the intended plants (because I had never seen them before/had no idea what I was looking for) and weeds. Let’s just say the mystery was more than I could muster . . . and there was no result because I just pulled everything out.
As I flipped through this year’s catalog, I began to believe again.
And fill out my order form.
There are herbs I cannot pronounce but I want to try them anyway.
Orange tomatoes. Can’t wait.
Foot-long, seedless cucumbers. Wonderful.
Red tomatoes that are supposed to produce fruit weighing two pounds apiece! Fantastic.
Multi-colored “rainbow radishes” that will look like crayons springing from the ground!
Purple potatoes! I can hardly wait.
Miniature pumpkins of all different colors and sizes and shapes. Those will probably take everything over in the end.
Stuff called “craft lettuce” and “exotic greens.” Interesting salads will abound.
And then there is the endeavor I’m most excited about – the giant African elephant ear plant. I’ve been looking at this monster for years, as he always graces the pages of the seed catalog. The resulting plant is supposed to be massive – measuring about 15 feet tall with leaves a foot in diameter. The advertisement always shows a man standing in its foliage, to demonstrate how large it is. The cutline even reads, “Grow your own jungle.”
This year, I took the plunge and that bad boy was added with the rest of my dream seeds. I’m not sure where he will be located in my yard – I’ll have to make sure to save him some room. I just hope we can pull this off, because I want to see him with my own eyes.
As I finished my order, I kept thinking about the slogan of “Grow your own jungle” and I could hear the Guns N’ Roses song in my head.
Ok, so it’s going to snow today. Whatever.
The seeds for my own jungle have been ordered and will be arriving soon.
I can’t wait to see what happens.
