Easter Sunday this year felt strange, didn’t it?
It was cold and nasty outside.
And we were alone in our houses, not with our extended families. Sure, my siblings and I texted about what we were all making for dinner and what we planned to do all day with just our immediate families in our separate homes.
But it still just felt odd, didn’t it?
I found myself thinking how nice it would be if we could just have a nice, “normal,” family holiday again.
I had to chuckle, thinking about the fact that when my family gets together it’s nothing but normal.
So I dug up these memories of an Easter from quite a few years ago – I think it was back in 2012:
Wrestling take-down moves.
Gun shots.
Deviled eggs.
Princess dresses.
Red neck jokes.
Bare feet.
Bets on a due-date for a pregnant cat.
Admiration of a new garage.
Bags of candy.
A dead bird.
Husker shirts.
No, not components of a really bad reality television show.
But it was real life – called a Mueller family holiday.
The Muellers were together – celebrating as only we do – on Easter.
We started with the usual protocol – a civilized dinner in which everyone contributes. Some old family favorites with long-running specialties from certain people.
When we start dining, my brother, Steve, always proclaims he’s “dang near starved to death.”
When we’re done eating, Steve proclaims he’s “exhausted, full and never gets to take a nap.”
He, however, quickly forgot his weariness as a bunch of us adults went outside to hide a gazillion plastic eggs. And then we watched the offspring jump about the yard, like little bunnies, collecting as many as they could.
They were civil and played by the rules – certain areas for certain ages, good manners with just minimal tantrums.
The adults, however, apparently didn’t carry their children’s model behavior. That was displayed as that gathering had a twist.
As the kids were getting older – some nearing middle school and all – they decided to have a reverse hunt. They’d hide the eggs and the adults would search.
Most of us pretended not to see eggs hidden by the little ones – they’d just simply lay an egg on the picnic table and call it a day.
But not Steve – our main comedian saw an opportunity when our sister, Maria, headed to pick up a light pink egg. He charged at her like the bulls he deals with every day.
All I saw were Maria’s sandal-clad feet fly out from under her, with her blond hair whipping in the wind – and Steve’s big arms at attention in wrestling mode.
As they landed on the ground, Maria crushed under the weight of her big brother, he carefully pinned her and yet was still able to raise the prize egg high above his head.
As Maria recovered, our attention turned as we marveled at the basketball of babies currently residing in one of the farm cats. We promptly placed bets on the due date. We always did that as kids — regarding cats, dogs, cattle, even our ever-pregnant mother.
So it just makes sense that we were still interested in gestation. I never heard who was the most accurate.
As my sisters (genetic and married-in) casually pushed the toddlers wearing princess dresses on the swing set, on that beautiful, quiet spring day – that’s when the gunshots started.
Yes, the men had to get the guns from their pickups and rig up the blue rock shooter on the far end of the farm.
All I could hear were giggles of delight from the swing and “Pull, boom!” in the background. Ah, I sighed, just as things should be!
“Melanie, come down here and shoot something!” Steve yelled from the distance with my brothers-in-law waving agreement.
Not only had I not shot a gun in 30 years, I was quite content marveling at the sharpshooting ability in this clan.
My nephews, like their fathers, were hitting every rock in the sky – they’ve apparently inherited the shooting gene.
After some coaxing, I agreed to one shot. I grew up around guns and hunting and target practice and blue rocks . . . but after so many years on leave from the sport, I was rusty and reluctant.
“We’ll give you the girl gun,” my brother graciously said.
While it made me feel better, knowing it wasn’t going to knock me to the ground – I knew I’d jump clean out of my skin the second it went off.
My nervous shot was fired the moment the rock went into the sky – not only did my brother-in-law Josh have to take it down for me (because I obviously hit nothing), somewhere along the line he also brought to the ground an ugly, black, unsuspecting bird.
While the guys laughed at my inability to hit a moving target, I just loved hanging with some of my favorite men.
As my brother-in-law, Bryan, stood in the pickup bed, the gun stock propped on his hip, he started laughing.
“Oh, boy, I can see this in writing now,” Bryan said. “You guys know this is going to end up in one of her columns.”
I just grinned because I was already thinking the same thing.
The day progressed as we admired Josh’s new state-of-the-art garage, kissed babies, listened to my miracle nephew Jay say his new sentence (“Where dog go?”), watched my nephew Cale break-dance (we couldn’t figure out where the snow-haired white kid learned how to dance like that), tickled bare toes, talked about the upcoming college football season (with at least a few red Husker T-shirts around the table), tried to keep the youngsters from consuming too much sugar and ourselves from too much adult beverage.
We talked about the past, we talked about the current and most of all – we laughed.
We were loud, feisty and a bit unorthodox – but I wouldn’t have changed a thing.
I appreciated our “normal” family holiday.
And I can’t wait until we can have them again.
