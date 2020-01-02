It seems like just yesterday we were stewing, fretting and struggling to hopefully prevent the imminent disaster that was Y2K.
I was a freshman writer at the York News-Times when the preparations for doom were underway.
I’m not a computer genius, so I’ll quote Time Magazine’s definition: it was speculated that entire computer networks would crash, causing widespread dysfunction for a global population that had become irreversibly dependent on computers to hold, disseminate and analyze its most vital pieces of information. This was because many computers had been programmed to record dates using only the last two digits of every year, meaning the year 2000 would register as the year 1900, totaling screwing up the collective computerized mind.
I remember we covered discussions about how it could affect city and county operations. There were worries here that all stored data, as well as our beloved new website (yes, yorknewstimes.com was brand-spanking new) might just disappear at the stroke of midnight.
The year was a mix of over-played Prince music (“Party Like It’s 1999”) and national warnings of the end of life as we knew it.
And there were the other ramifications associated with 2000 that weren’t so technical. With the turn of the millennium, of course, came the threat of the natural destruction of the world, uprisings of terrorists, the arrival of a comet, the descent of aliens (who had apparently been waiting for a big party), a shift in the earth’s axis and just bad things in general.
While many liked to say they weren’t worried about Y2K or the other expected global disasters, I have to admit everyone was a little bit on edge. While I wasn’t necessarily expecting a UFO to set down in front of my house or the electricity to go off forever, I did wonder if anything interesting would happen. And I think a lot of people worried about what other people would do . . . just because, quite honestly, sometimes weird people do weird things.
There was an air of strange excitement – we were the living people on this earth to see the year turn 2000 and it was up to us to celebrate the odd click of the clock.
I remember my husband and I were working that New Year’s Eve but we were to be done in time to ring in the historic moment. I vaguely recall bringing out a dress that I only wore on special occasions – it certainly wasn’t a ball gown by any means, but it had seen some special moments over the years.
We wrapped up our duties well after 11 p.m., and I hurriedly changed from my dirty clothes in a back bathroom/utility closet of the establishment where we worked. I was solidly committed to having this incredible midnight moment with the husband – with the wonder if it would be a special kiss while the earth exploded.
I remember we downed a quick swig of champagne from a Styrofoam cup and stepped out into the magically cold night. The stars were shining and the downtown lights of York were still on . . . with the promise of remaining that way for at least just a little while longer.
As we walked to the car, we talked about where we should go for the momentous minute. It was with great indecision that we weighed the pros and cons of how to ring in 2000.
After talking and talking, then me realizing I had a hole in my nylons as well as a hunger pain in my gut . . . we got in the car. As he started the engine, the clock flashed the time and we realized midnight had already come and gone.
We looked out the windows and saw no aliens, no power outages, no comets or meteors or explosions or strange lights or military vehicles invoking martial law. We felt no seismic activity or ash from volcanic eruptions.
We did hear the DJ on the radio tell us “Happy New Year” while reporting that all seemed well in the world and the Y2K bug was not quite as nasty as everyone had anticipated.
We just laughed and headed home for a grilled cheese sandwich in an intact world.
The millennium had begun.
So now, it’s 2020. . . sure, we’re living in a world that certainly has its challenges but it still exists.
We are still here . . . 20 after Y2K.
