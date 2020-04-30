When it comes time to plant the garden, I’m an eternal optimist.
I believe that every single seed and each of the little plants will grow into giant monsters. I believe that I will not fail.
I love the feeling of when everything is in the ground and all I have to do is hang around and see what happens.
That’s when I remember that I hate to wait. I remember that I’m an impatient, unfaithful grower.
A day goes by. Another day goes by. And another.
And still I sit here, staring at my patches of dirt . . . waiting for something to erupt from underneath.
I can barely stand it.
I just planted the 2020 plot and I’m already growing bored with my gardening endeavor.
It’s barely had a chance, yet I’m starting to doubt that anything will come up.
There’s hundreds of seeds out there, under the soil . . . why hasn’t anything shown up yet?
I try to remind myself that the very simple directions had clearly explained it would take a while before sprouting would occur.
It doesn’t matter. I’m extremely pessimistic. It’s highly unlikely that my efforts will reap anything, I worry.
I do this every single year. I fret and stew over the survival of my garden . . . incessantly worrying it’s all for naught.
Every year, I’m elated by the miniscule leaves and stems reaching toward the sun . . . until I realize half of them are weeds and this darn activity is a lot of work.
A few months in, I curse the size of the tomato plants because I can barely maneuver through them to pick anything . . . and putting up sweet corn can easily eat up a good portion of a day or two, which renders me resentful.
After all the worrying I did in the early stages, there are days toward the end of the season when I secretly wish everything would have died during gestation because I’m sick of dealing with it.
Oh, it’s a vicious cycle of emotion.
So here I sit, toes in the dirt with what seem to be two dead plants in a flower bed. Around them is the plot where I sprinkled the wildflower seed which promised to create a “tranquil and colorful display for the yard.” All I see is dirt, a Snickers wrapper blown in from the neighbor’s garbage and a couple invading dandelions.
And I sigh. My little place in the world will surely continue to be as barren as the moon.
Until . . .
My eyes spot something foreign, near the newly-shed snake skin, inches from the water hose I lug around each night at sundown.
I crawl in closer to take a look. What is it?
A perfect little green shoot with a hint of reddish-orange is coming from the ground. Due to its positioning, there’s no mistake that it’s going to be a flower of some sort.
New hope erupts in my sad little brain . . . maybe I just haven’t looked close enough!
I spring to my feet and run for the vegetable garden. I get on my hands and knees and stick my nose inches from the dirt.
I’m looking, looking, looking . . . and then I spy a tiny green sprig which I recognize as being the beginning of my dill patch!
Thrilled, I continue to crawl around the borders of the plot, careful not to smash down any precious plants.
I can vaguely see seedlings in a perfect row that look different than the weeds. Radishes maybe?
It’s working! The seeds are coming to life!
Really, at this time in history, I guess just the littlest things can give us joy.
I know I’m a horticultural geek who gets way too invested in such things. I know I’m an unfaithful, impatient grower who is irrational about her gardening abilities because they are truly non-existent.
But sometimes not completely failing is better than excessively succeeding.
I celebrate the growth and plan for the future.
I’d write more about my ecstatic state of mind . . . but I don’t have time. My life is so exciting because I have to go back to the garden . . . and watch the peas grow.
