Writer’s note: Just an April column, to talk about lighter times.
I was pretty young when I first learned about this fabulous date called April Fools’ Day. My dad was always a big joker and loved to pull pranks on my mother. After a while, I noticed that the worst ones were always on the first day of April. He explained the concept behind April Fools’ Day — and I was enthralled!
Wow, a whole day in which you have a pass to fool someone! If you could get them to believe what you were portraying, no matter how outlandish, you were essentially the winner! It sounded incredibly fun — especially since I’d seen him pull off some pretty good ones in my short life.
I suppose I was about a first or second grader when that devilish day rolled around and I was determined to come up with a doozy for my inaugural stunt. I thought about it all day, what I could do. Of course, the target would have to be my father, because he was the resident April Fools’ Day expert. To school the best would be the best, I reasoned.
What single thing would get my dad all riled up, I asked myself over and over. Then, I decided. It was going to be a cinch, if I could be convincing.
When we got home from school, Mom announced she had to run to town and would be taking the little ones with her. She was going to leave me at home, to clean and start supper. As she left, I was a bit apprehensive, because I had intended to run my scheme past her first. Unfortunately, she was gone and I had to determine, on my own, whether it was safe to proceed. In my April Fools’ excitement, I decided to move forward.
I picked up the telephone and called over to the home place, to the dairy barn, in hopes of reaching my father. He picked up right away. And then I heard myself tell him that someone had just stopped by the house, saying the cattle were out at the South Place. I said they were on the road and in the ditches. I loved how sure of myself I sounded. His initial silence told me the plot was working.
“What?” he suddenly exclaimed, which was followed by a flood of words I can’t repeat. “I’ve got to get milking!”
I started to tell him that I was just joking and do that big “April Fools’ Day” proclamation — but he hung up before I could.
I stood there, receiver in my hand, mouth hanging open, panic hitting me in ways I’d never felt.
I called back. There was only ringing. I called back again. More ringing.
And just when I felt the nervous diarrhea begin to set in, his pickup flew past the yard, the exhaust pipes blaring as he hurried to survey a problem that didn’t exist.
I saw he had cows in the holding pen already, over at the milk barn. That meant he had all the machines running and cows pretty much close to squirting.
Now, you have to remember there was no such thing as a cell phone back in those days. We didn’t even have a CB connection, like a number of other farmers did. With no way to communicate, I had no way of calling him back to his time-sensitive task. I had no way of confessing that I was simply trying to April Fool him and there was no need to drop everything and drive several miles to the place where he’d just moved some Holsteins.
I was literally sick, waiting for his return. I watched the clock as it got later and later. Surely, he’d noticed by now that the cattle were fine! Why wasn’t he back yet? Then it occurred to me that my super-anal father would not be able to leave those cattle until he counted every head and drove around every inch of that fence to make sure it was intact.
I could see the milk cows shifting around, even from a distance, as they anxiously awaited the opportunity to let their milk down. My big fib was turning into one big problem.
And then I heard the pickup coming from the south. It was moving just as fast as before, but I cringed when I heard the squeaking of brakes. He drove up to the house and I started to sweat as I watched his long legs come up the sidewalk.
He opened the door and just looked at me.
“Who stopped by here and said the cattle were out?” he asked, very serious.
I had to confess that it was all a hoax, I had made the whole thing up, as an April Fools’ Joke. That admission was greeted with ranting and raving, some swearing and a whole bunch of “Don’t you ever, ever do anything like this again!”
He threatened that I would be getting a spanking, later that evening, “when he had time.”
He slammed the door and streaked off to his waiting cows.
I had cost him about an hour of precious time that, in my mind, had created irreversible damage to our four-legged meal tickets. Plus, with all my stewing and fretting, followed by crying and worrying about the pending spanking, I had failed to properly thaw out the hamburger for supper and not a piece of laundry had been folded.
So much for my glorious break-out performance for April Fools’ Day!
Mom had already stopped at the milk barn, before she came home, so she was fully informed as to what had gone down. I sobbed as I said I just wanted to fool Dad, but I did it wrong and it all blew up in my face.
She quietly advised me to pick my battles more wisely and leave April Fools’ Day to the adults. She also advised I don’t try to ever fool the father . . . I guess he was a little too serious to be on the receiving end of such things.
We had peanut butter and jelly for supper and the white clothes were all wrinkled. Punishment from Mom was that I would have to iron all that messed-up laundry the following Saturday — that was the least of my worries as I waited for that spankin’ I’d been promised. I even considered simulating sleep — maybe if I went to bed early, he’d forget. But I wasn’t deviant enough and my conscience prevented me from trying to fool the patriarch twice in one day.
He eventually arrived home, of course later than usual because of the April Fools’ delay. He sat at the kitchen table and stared at the dried-up sandwich I’d made him.
“Sorry, I was so busy trying to call you back that I forgot to thaw out the meat for supper,” I whispered. “So we have to eat peanut butter.”
I stared at my bare feet on the yellow and green linoleum floor. I couldn’t bear to look up, so I intently studied the 1970s pattern.
“I hope you learned your lesson,” he said sternly. “Don’t ever lie to me again. I mean it.”
I promised I wouldn’t.
“But I also learned a lesson, too,” he said, with a little less severity than before. “Maybe I shouldn’t pull those pranks on your mom anymore. I guess I didn’t realize that you were watching and maybe you misunderstood that sometimes pranks can go wrong.”
“Are the cows ruined?” I quietly asked with tears in my eyes.
“No, they were a little crabby and so was I, but everything is fine,” he said, as he pulled me to him. He gave me a little hug and added, “At least I’m not out fixing fence in the dark right now.”
I took the chance of looking at him and was thankfully met with a bit of a smile.
“I guess we’re just a couple of April Fools,” he chuckled. “Go to bed.”
The spanking had been canceled and in return, I promised no more April Fools’ Day jokes.
“I probably shouldn’t either,” he said. “It can really ruin the day.”
I snuggled under the covers and closed my eyes, while Dad sorted bills and put more jelly on his sandwich. Thank goodness April Fools’ Day was over.
And then, down the hallway, I heard a scream come from my mother.
“Mel, I’m going to kill you!” she yelled at my father. “Really, in my underwear drawer?”
“It’s just a fake mouse!” he called back from the table. “Happy April Fools’ Day, honey!”
“Yeah,” she chuckled. “Happy April Fools’ Day.”
I guess it’s hard to stop being a fool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.