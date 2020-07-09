Last year at this time, I (now regretfully) complained about life being too hectic, there were too many things happening, there was no time to keep up.
As I said, I now regret ever having that sentiment.
If someone, last year, would have told me what 2020 was going to be like, I would have said they were out of their minds.
But now, if you walked up to me and said aliens just landed on the courthouse lawn – I’d probably just respond, “Well, sure, I’m surprised it took them so long to navigate the location.”
I haven’t written about any of our challenges over the past few months – in my column. That was with purpose. I already have to write multiple articles a day about the troubles we’ve encountered this year – so I chose to reserve my column spot for stories about happier days. Happier days we didn’t even realize were happier days at the time.
But now, I’ll write about it a little because I think we’re seeing some rays of sunshine.
A few Saturdays ago, I saw 100-plus graduates sitting on the bleachers at Levitt Stadium in their caps and gowns. Yes, it was different than normal, but graduation happened.
I’ve seen brides and grooms finally get married and their guests having “as much normal as possible” receptions – although now the décor includes plexy glass and the fashion is highlighted by masks.
Kids are at the swimming pool, people are in the parks, folks are eating lunch together . . . and the six-foot rule has become an oddly familiar part of how we get around in society.
Last night, for some reason, I suddenly had a flash of memory from the morning in February when Laura McDougall, our health department director, told the county commissioners that this virus would have a very significant and vast impact on all of us. Yes, this virus would be global – even reaching us in Nebraska, she said. I remember staring at her, in disbelief that this could even be possible.
And boy, she wasn’t wrong.
It’s been a whirlwind, hasn’t it?
We’ve been quarantined, essential, non-essential, furloughed, fired, closed, open, social distanced, masked, tested, plexy-glass protected, traced, gloved and Zoomed.
We have flattened the curve, self-isolated and sheltered in place.
We’ve worked from home, worked from work, stayed in, been on the front lines and in the act of continuing the supply chain.
We’ve learned new acronyms: DHM means directed health measure, PPE means personal protective equipment, PPP means Paycheck Protection Program.
So much new vocabulary in so little time defined our roles and our realities. So many realities – that has involved and will involve business, education, child care, public services, supplies, global impacts, social implications, health and awareness.
We’ve participated in scavenger hunts for toilet paper, hamburger, potatoes, hand sanitizer, Lysol spray, butter, sandwich bread, all-purpose flour, vegetable garden plants, beef consommé in a can, certain kinds of root beer and backyard swimming pools.
We have even longed for haircuts . . . and some of us learned our true hair color.
I don’t know what is going to happen next . . . but for the first time in a long time, I slightly feel optimistic. There is a glimmer of hope in that things will eventually return to “normal.” Well, “normal” while we hold off the invisible enemy.
Some people don’t believe the enemy exists, some are really scared and some are just willing to do what they have to do to keep moving forward regardless of their stance. I’m not an expert in pandemics so I have nothing to say about any of the three opinions. I just know we have to follow the legal protocol because it is the law and hope for the best.
We’re a lot better off than we were in mid-March – at least it appears that way. There will be continued ramifications for businesses and schools and social interactions throughout the rest of this infamous year of 2020. But at least, maybe, we can see a light at the end of the tunnel?
The sun is shining outside and so is our outlook . . . for now.
So I think today I’m just going to try to be grateful we made it to this point . . . and look forward to that day when we can maybe not worry about The COVID and all the other bizarre things that have happened in this epic year.
Well . . . until the aliens land on the courthouse lawn.
