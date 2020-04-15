Kilgore Memorial Library staff are working closely with our city officials and Four Corners Health Department as part of the emergency preparedness plans during the COVID-19 outbreak to keep our patrons as safe as we can.
Library team members have also been called up to serve the community as part of the overall continuity of operations plan for city services.
Libraries continue to play essential roles in our communities even as we close our buildings. The Kilgore Memorial Library building is closed to the public until May 6 (watch for any updates), but staff continue to serve in innovative ways and are rapidly adapting services. They continue to expand access to digital resources, launch virtual programs and coordinate services with local agencies. Staff are shifting popular programs to online, sharing local information and resources, and continuing to connect with the community by chat, text, phone and email.
The public Wi-Fi is still available on our grounds from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m., for your use and it allows you to access the Internet for FREE while the computers inside are not accessible by the public.
You can find a wonderful selection of e-books and audiobooks online at: https://nebraska.overdrive.com/. If you have a smart device download Overdrive using the Libby app. Download the Recorded Books app, RBdigital, this app includes digital magazines and audiobooks available to download at: http://centralnebraskane.rbdigital.com/. All you need is your library card to start your next online adventure today!
Many of your favorites are still available (in a new format) such as: Online Storytime with Mrs. B. Fridays at 10 a.m. (sing songs and share stories), Doodles with Courtney Thursdays at 10 a.m. (learn to create works of art) and Family Trivia Night Online!
Another challenge identified was how to get books back in the hands of our readers. The difficulty was getting quality material to the public with no contact. In partnership with the York News-Times and Friends of the Library, a novel idea was hatched. Four of the Little Free Library receptacles have been relocated to the south side of the library (main entrance). Options are magazines, adult books, young adult books and youth books.No library card or checkout is required and there is no return date. When you have finished with the magazines or books, you can return them to the book drop in the south parking lot.
If you would like to donate, please put books (in good condition) in our library book drop and we will get them out and available to the public. This program will continue for as long as materials are available to share.
Ideas for the Summer Reading Program, to involve readers of all ages, are still being discussed. Updates on all activities are available at http://libraries.ne.gov/york/, or follow updates at Kilgore Memorial Library on Facebook. Staff are still here to assist via email at kilgore@cityofyork.net
“Libraries store the energy that fuels the imagination. They open up windows to the world and inspire us to explore and achieve and contribute to improving our quality of life.” Sidney Sheldon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.