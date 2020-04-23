Dear editor,
We are writing to urge support for our friend, Sheila Hubbard, for the NPPD Board. Sheila is a long-term resident of the area comprising NPPD’s District 7. Sheila is a respected community member who has devoted her life to public service in education as an elementary teacher and a guidance counselor, in the community as a 4-H volunteer and as a Sunday School teacher, as an elected member of the York City Council, and as a mediator helping parties in conflict discover mutually satisfactory solutions. Her communication skills and her commitment to the fabric of our communities will be a positive addition to the NPPD Board for District 7.
We are impressed with Sheila’s energy and work ethic and with her genuine commitment to contribute to the growth of our area. As a director on the NPPD Board, Sheila will bring transparency and accountability and will fight to keep electrical bills low while developing and maintaining the infrastructure necessary to provide the reliable source of power our industries, businesses and families count on.
John and Lora Boyer, rural York
