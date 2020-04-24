Dear editor,
We are writing to urge you to vote for Sheila Hubbard for the NPPD Board. She is always willing to help others and would be a strong voice for our communities. She is respected and has devoted her life to public service. She has served as a volunteer with 4-H, a Sunday School teacher, a teacher for the York Public Schools, member of the York City Council and a professional mediator. She has a tireless work ethic, integrity and commitment. She is a problem solver that works hard to attain the best solutions. Sheila Hubbard will fight for us to ensure that we have affordable and reliable electricity. Vote Sheila Hubbard on the NPPD Board.
Thank you,
Mike and Darla Lindburg,
Polk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.