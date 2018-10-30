It seems like everyone has an answer to Nebraska’s property tax problem, especially in campaign season. But in a new report on property tax reform at PlatteInstitute.org/Policy, we find that many frequently proposed solutions have been attempted at least once before in Nebraska’s history.
Perhaps most dramatically, voters actually repealed the statewide property tax in 1966, and senators replaced the levy with income and sales taxes.
Fifty years later, even after adjusting for inflation, property tax collections per person in Nebraska are higher than ever. Plus, the state has added and increased many taxes.
Local property taxes are at the forefront of legislative debate once again because agricultural land values and home prices have increased considerably over the last decade, while Nebraska’s property tax rates remain the nation’s 7th highest on average.
Learning from past policies is one important challenge ahead for the next Legislature. But those lessons may be academic unless state senators can reach a compromise that overcomes the Unicameral’s filibuster rule.
Any agreement involving 33 of 49 senators will require difficult concessions on all sides.
On the right, some consider curtailing any type of tax exemption an unforgivable tax hike. On the left, some maintain that an endless supply of new government programs can all be financed with taxes on the wealthy and businesses.
But if we want reliable funding for government, we all have to take part in paying for services. And if we want to be less reliant on property tax, we have to look at where else we’ve sliced and diced our tax code.
As a tax expert once observed to a legislative committee, tax systems work best when they act like a pickpocket, not a mugger.
Nebraskans feel accosted by high property taxes. But over time, the state has put up barriers to collecting stable revenues that taxpayers could pay in more modest increments. For example, a large amount of consumer purchases Nebraskans make are fully exempt from sales tax.
As exempt sales grow in our economy, this has also contributed to sales tax rates increasing, from just 2.5 percent in the 1960s to around 7 percent today, including local rates.
In a recent survey, we asked if Nebraskans would be willing to pay other taxes in exchange for lower property taxes. Sixty-one percent said they would, with 55 percent preferring sales tax. No other tax type earned a majority.
However, when respondents were asked what sales tax exemptions should be repealed, no more than 46 percent could agree on where new revenues should be raised.
Naturally, people would prefer not to pay sales taxes on things like haircuts, labor on car repairs, or certainly groceries. Few want to see increased prices at the pump by collecting sales tax on a tank of gas. And the businesses that would collect these taxes will certainly oppose the changes, too.
Meanwhile, no amount of new revenue will assure relief for taxpayers unless there are additional limits on how property tax rates, assessments, and local spending are decided.
Compromise necessarily means local taxing subdivisions will also have to come to the table and agree to give up some of their property tax authority in exchange for revenues either provided by the state, or from additional sales taxes collected in their community.
As one example, current state laws make it difficult for counties to collect voter-approved sales taxes as an alternative to property taxes. In York County, a 1 percent local sales tax could potentially generate $2 million a year, even with current exemptions.
While there’s no perfect solution to help states lower their property taxes, there is plenty of nonpartisan research to support senators in creating a tax system with broader bases and lower rates. To advance that process, though, we will all have to ask ourselves how badly we want change, and what we’re willing to do differently to achieve it.
Sarah Curry is policy director at the Platte Institute. Adam Weinberg is communications and outreach director at the Platte Institute. Their new report, “Get Real About Property Taxes,” is available at PlatteInstitute.org/Policy.