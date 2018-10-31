York Community:
I want to thank the YNT for the feature article (10-27-18) about the York Public Schools Foundation and the Recognition Event on Nov. 16 to honor Dave Hawley, all of our donors, and a “Distinguished Friend of the Foundation.” Community members have relayed to me that they have been unaware of the Foundation even though it was established in 2007 (a 501 (3)(c) non-profit organization). The Foundation’s purpose is to assist and/or enhance the education of our YPS students. It funds classroom projects, curriculum, and basic student needs as they arise.
Over the past year, the Foundation has become more assertive in its fundraising due to steadily decreasing funding from the state. Even though the YPS District has held its budget to an average of 1.6 percent since 2009, the state has decreased state aid to YPS from $3.2 million in 2009 to $300,000 in 2018. The Foundation held its first major fundraiser in March 2018—“Luck of the Draw.” We also established our first annual donor campaign, which is in progress now.
We encourage any in the York community and beyond to consider becoming a Friend of the Foundation for as little as $25. Funding classroom needs remain our first focus. We also hope to grow our endowment fund, which will allow us to fulfill our mission and provide substantial and reliable funds for the future. Please consider becoming a Friend of the Foundation! For more information or to donate, go to yorkpublic.org, click on YPS Foundation for a form or scroll down to the “donate” button for a simpler way to donate.
Again, thank you YNT for all the coverage and opportunities you give to our students!
Sincerely,
Barb Skaden
York Public Schools Foundation