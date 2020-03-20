The York Chamber of Commerce and York County Development Corporation (YCDC), are coordinating our efforts to serve the community.
Resources for both businesses and families will be shared. Our local media will continue to produce local, accurate news and updates. In addition, YCDC and the Chamber in partnership with Four Corners and community leaders will host a weekly community update.
For businesses and individuals that are feeling the call to serve, please contact our offices so we can coordinate that listing with the various entities that are looking for assistance. It is crucial that even through service, we are adhering to the recommended guidelines provided by Four Corners. We are asking everyone to continue to be supportive of one another and be patient during this time.
It is imperative that we all take the recommended guidelines from our federal, state and local officials very seriously. What we do now will make a difference in flattening the curve!
The Chamber will continue to update the community via Chamber Chat, our website and/or social media. During this COVID-19 response time, the Chamber Board of Directors has decided to temporarily allow announcements from all York County businesses and organizations to be made through the Chamber office.
• Businesses that are adjusting their hours
• Cancellations and postponements
• Businesses offering services and special arrangements during this time
York County Development Corporation is working to have an ongoing list of business resources and updates. These resources and communications will be posted via email releases, website and social media. YCDC will also share business information on social media as we see it.
• Federal and state updates and resources
• Labor law updates and resources
• York County community sector weekly briefings on the website and social media
At this time our offices are opened with limited staff. We are asking that whenever possible you communicate via email or telephone. Please utilize our voice mail system. Our office teams are actively assisting with the community response.
Lisa Hurley, York County Development Corporation
Madonna Mogul, York Chamber of Commerce
