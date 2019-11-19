November 21 is Children’s Grief Awareness Day.
Most of us know a child that has lost a significant person in their life recently and most of us don’t know how to relate or support that child. In fact, 90 percent of children will experience the death of a relative or friend before the age of 25. Children grieve in different ways than adults do. They can’t process or understand the loss of that person or even express it as an adult. They may get angry but can’t explain why. They may be withdrawn or they may be over-achievers. Encourage them to talk about their loved one; ask about a special time they spent with that person. Share stories or pictures about that person, especially during the holidays, birthdays or anniversary dates.
Hope Heroes is a peer-based grief support group providing opportunities for families that have experienced the death of a loved one. We provide a format for children and teens, along with their caregivers, to learn coping skills and the ability to grieve in their own way and pace. We want to help! You can find us on Emmanuel Lutheran’s website.
Jim Fehringer, McCool Junction,
Facilitator, Hope Heroes
